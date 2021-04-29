Where have all the trees gone? New Liberties housing scheme labelled ‘Bleak Street’

The Margaret Kennedy Road development with some trees in front of the houses and a long fence bordering the area. Pic: Kieran Rose

One of the original planning photos of the area (top left) showing more trees and grass outside

The new housing development on Margaret Kennedy Road has been criticised for a lack of trees. Pic: Kieran Rose

A new council housing scheme in the Liberties has been labelled “bleak street” due to a lack of trees.

Questions have been raised whether a new development in D4, Ranelagh or Rathmines would have been left so bereft of greenery.

Planner and local Liberties resident, Kieran Rose, said he hopes “street trees and other greening can be retrofitted” on the site. “Bleak new treeless street delivered by DCC at new Margaret Kennedy Road housing scheme,” Mr Rose wrote on social media.

He told independent.ie there were policies in place, including the Liberties’ Greening Strategy, announced six years ago by Dublin City Council - which stated there was a vision to create new urban parks and improve and refurbish existing green spaces.

Mr Rose pointed to a UCD geography department study in 2016, which found affluent areas of Dublin have more trees and green spaces. The study found there were eight to 10 residents for every tree in D4 and 30 residents for every tree in D1.

The research noted that “the presence of trees can have a calming effect and reduce stress levels”. “At that time, the UCD geography department found very few street trees in the Liberties compared to more affluent areas,” Mr Rose said.

“So, given the various policies in place, it makes this all the more strange. There’s a lot of research on the health benefits of greenery, and the HSE and Environmental Protection Agency recently published information on the health benefits of being near trees, greenery and water.

“I don't know how this happened. The original (planning) drawing showed trees on the southern side (of the project), on Margaret Kennedy Road. DCC housing has asked people inside the city council to look at greening being put in now, I believe.

“But if this scheme was being developed in Rathmines, Ranelagh or Dublin 4, would the street trees have been put in with the houses?”

He also criticised a “long hostile wall and railings” between Margaret Kennedy Road and a “high quality landscaping area and playing pitch”.

Mr Rose said he believed planners are now concerned there are underground services, which could cause issues with planting trees in the aftermath of the build.

“If that’s the case, you can't retrofit trees,” he added. “But if you plan ahead and put trees and services in first, that isn’t an issue - let’s figure out how we do both.”

He added that it was only “fair” to point out that there are some trees at the front of the new housing scheme. But he added that “on the opposite side there are none, and this is linking to Cameron Street, where there are no trees”.

A Dublin City Council spokesperson said: “The 54 homes at Margaret Kennedy Road were completed just over a month ago. As part of this development approximately 20 trees were planted.

“Due to a conflict with underground services, it was not possible to plant all the trees that were originally envisaged. The city council is aware of the issue and is currently exploring opportunities to add some additional greenery to the street.

“It should be noted that this development and the wider area will be transformed by the creation of a municipal park, playground and playing facility on the adjacent brownfield site.”

People Before Profit councillor Tina McVeigh, who represents the south west inner city, said she would raise the lack of trees on the street at the next council local area committee in May.

“I hope that the situation will be addressed and this will be a short term bleak street rather than a long term bleak street,” Cllr McVeigh said. “It really does look bleak and residents only recently moved into the housing.

“It’s a brand new development and the lands around it are part of a broader master plan. I’m hoping this will be addressed - it is absolutely just a concrete street and it's awful for the residents. It’s also worrying for biodiversity plans for the city and it’s not doing as the Liberties’ Greening Strategy promised.”

Cllr McVeigh added that “the south central area and south west inner city are low on greening and sports facilities”.

“I have no doubt another area would have had more consideration,” she added.