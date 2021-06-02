Mystery surrounds the imminent closure of a widely used counselling and mental health service which has operated in Inchicore for 28 years.

Hesed House, located on Tyrconnell Road, is set to close its doors on Friday. It’s understood the closure has been triggered by the sudden withdrawal of around €150,000 in annual funding from the HSE.

However, the centre’s staff and service users have been left in the dark as to the reasons for funding being stopped. Between 80 and 100 clients, many of them young people, avail of counselling services at Hesed House each week, and have expressed shock at the development.

One Hesed House client told Independent.ie that the closure would be “a massive loss” to Inchicore and the surrounding area.

“Nobody was turned away from Hesed House,” they said. “Fees were tapered to make sure that anyone who was on a low income or unemployed could still receive counselling. Where are people in need of mental health support going to go now?”

Local TD Bríd Smith (PBP), who recently raised the issue in the Dáil, said all counselling staff – six full-time and one part-time – face losing their jobs at the end of this week.

“The absence of humanity in all of this is staggering,” she told Independent.ie. “The local community and staff have had the rug pulled from under them, with no explanation and no offer of alternative counselling services.

“Many clients will have built up trust with their counsellors over the years and are unlikely to want go elsewhere. Whatever is going on, the Government and HSE should worry about the people most affected first.

“Members of the Government are constantly making comments about the importance of people’s mental health as the country emerges from lockdown. This decision flies in the face of that. The closure of Hesed House could set people back years and staff are very concerned for users of the service.”

Speaking in the Dáil last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was not familiar with the specific service in Inchicore, or the decision by the HSE to withdraw funding.

“We have provided additional funding to the HSE this year for mental health services, so it shouldn’t be an issue of funding – but there may be other issues,” he said.

The Taoiseach added he would raise the issue with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the Minister for Mental Health, Mary Butler.

However, Deputy Smith said that, despite this commitment, she had yet to receive any response from the ministers, or the HSE. She vowed that a protest would be organised outside the HSE’s offices if a resolution is not found.

The HSE has been contacted for comment.