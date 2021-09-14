Warning over illegal waste collections in Dublin as Community Clean-up begins

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland and Olympic medalist Eimear Lambe launch Community Clean-Up Week with the help of Daniel Swan, Ailbhe Clowry, Mia Kennedy, Caoimhe Clowry and Caoimhe Noonan from the Crumlin Community Clean-Up group. Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography

Householders in Rialto have been warned to steer clear of an illegal waste collection service operating in the area.

Flyers have been circulated in the community advertising the collection of any “small” household items “with a plug, battery or engine”, including radios, televisions, computers, fridge freezers, car batteries and even lawnmowers.

According to the leaflet, small furniture will also be accepted, in addition to exercise equipment, clothes and shoes.

Residents are then instructed to leave the items outside their front gate at specific times over a six-day period. The leaflet claims that collections will take place “in the rain and snow” but advises that “rubbish” won’t be accepted.

Dublin City Council’s Waste Management Services Section warned residents in Rialto to be aware of the scam.

In a social media post, they stated: “Never give junk to an unauthorised rubbish collector and always ask to see a waste collection permit.”

Dublin Fire Brigade also cautioned against using illegal waste collection services.

“The items they collect often end up dumped on the side of the road or at natural amenities before being set alight,” they tweeted. “Please continue to report these flyers to your local council.”

Meanwhile, the city’s largest ever community clean-up operation is under way this week.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland, along with Olympic medallist Eimear Lambe and members of the Crumlin Community Clean-Up group, attended the official launch of the initiative, which runs until September 19.

Community Clean-Up Week involves all four Dublin local authorities, as well as residents’ groups and organisations such as Clean Coasts, National Spring Clean, Dublin City Canals and Dodder Action. The event is taking place as part of Dublin Climate Week.

Dublin City Council has provided cleaning equipment, including bags, gloves and litter pickers, to clean-up groups across the city and will be collecting the waste from volunteers each day.

Commenting at the launch, the Lord Mayor said: “I know local people here in Crumlin are very proud of their area and do a great job coming together at weekends to help keep it tidy.

“Community Clean-Up Week is a chance for everyone to play their part in looking after their local area, and maybe even have a bit of fun while they’re doing it.”