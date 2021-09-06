Warning over illegal stray cat collection scam in south Dublin

The number of stray cats has been growing and causing problems in some Dublin neighbourhoods

Homeowners in south Dublin have been warned to be on the lookout for scammers offering to collect feral cats roaming in their area.

An animal welfare organisation is investigating reports that rogue operators are promising to round up stray cats and deliver them to animal pounds, where they would be cared for and neutered.

The DSPCA has been made aware of a number of incidents where rogue traders had sought money from well-intentioned householders to deal with the problem.

However, the cats – some of them found wearing collars – are then being brought to remote areas where they are let loose again.

It has urged members of the public to come forward with any further information on the apparent scam so it can fully investigate the claims.

As many wild cats have not been neutered, there has been a significant increase in kitten litters, according to the DSPCA.

Gillian Bird, Head of Media and Education with the charity, said while they had received some good information, they were lacking specific details, such as descriptions of the individuals allegedly involved or the cars they were driving.

“We’ve had a couple of reports but nothing really official,” she told Indepedent.ie. “We’re asking people to contact us. At this stage, we haven’t received enough information to go anywhere with the investigation.

“Taking a wild or pet cat from somebody’s garden and dumping it up in the hills is illegal abandonment. We want to send a message to the public that removing a cat, or paying someone to remove it, is not necessarily a humane way of doing it and it could be somebody’s pet.”

The DSPCA has advised the public to contact animal welfare organisations if they have concerns about feral cats in their area. Ms Bird said people need to think carefully before feeding wild cats that come into their gardens.

“If you’re feeding them, you’re encouraging the cat to come into that area,” she explained. “This is fine in the short-term, but if the cats are not neutered, they are going to start multiplying and then it becomes an issue for the neighbourhood.

“If you make a decision to take on the responsibility of a feral cat in your garden, it also needs to be neutered and looked after if it gets sick or injured.”

Ms Bird also reminded pet owners of the importance of getting cats micro-chipped and keeping registration details up to date.

“If a cat gets picked up and ends up in a rescue centre, it means we can reunite it with its owner,” she said.

The DSPCA allows members of the public to anonymously report cases of animal cruelty through an online forum on its website. Anyone with concerns about illegal cat collection services can email the charity on info@dspca.ie.