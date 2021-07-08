Trinity College joins international investigation on ’forcible transfer’ of Palestinian Bedouin community in Israel-Palestine

Trinity College researchers are involved in an international investigation on the “forcible transfer” of the Palestinian Bedouin community in Israel-Palestine.

The Bedouin, are, the college said, at “the front line of Israeli settlement expansion, whilst simultaneously facing unique humanitarian vulnerabilities.”

Dr Brendan Ciaran Browne, co-researcher and assistant professor of conflict resolution, at Trinity College, has lived and worked in Palestine for 11 years.

Dr Browne said he had “seen first-hand the grave injustices that the Bedouin face.”

“Their humanitarian vulnerability involves not only the threat of forced displacement but also issues to do with accessing basic human needs like water, grazing lands, educational opportunities,” he added.

Researchers from Trinity, Queen’s University Belfast, Liverpool John Moores University and Al Quds University in Jerusalem, are gathering evidence.

They feel their research will add a “further layer of knowledge” to “compliment” investigations underway before the International Criminal Court on the situation in Israel-Palestine.

The International Criminal Court opened an investigation in March, covering crimes within the territory, alleged to have been committed since June 13 2014.

The scope of the investigation includes Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Trinity’s work will examine the impact of alleged violations of international law against these communities and “how it contributes to the deterioration of humanitarian vulnerabilities,” a statement from the college said.

Dr Browne said: “Critical Peace and Conflict scholars must use their position of privilege to call out injustice.

“Many Palestinians across the region are experiencing the threat of forcible transfer in real time and the Bedouin communities remain particularly vulnerable.

“Beyond academic work, as engaged activists, we need to ensure we do all in our power to halt these possible war crimes and call on all governments, including our own, to intervene on this most pressing issue.”

The research has been awarded a grant of €494,000 from the Arts and Humanities Research Council (UK) and is a collaborative project between Trinity College Dublin, Queen’s University Belfast, Liverpool John Moores University and Al Quds University.