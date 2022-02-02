Traveller families lose out after West Pier site in Dún Laoghaire deemed ‘unsuitable’ for new homes

Geraldine Dunne, from the Southside Travellers' centre, said an alternative location will need to be found for the West Pier scheme in Dún Laoghaire. Pic: Fergal Phillips

A temporary halting site earmarked for permanent Traveller accommodation in Dún Laoghaire has been found to be unsuitable for development.

The site, at Dún Laoghaire Harbour’s West Pier, had been used by Traveller families since the 1970s. It was identified as a location for the construction of up to three new homes under the council’s Traveller Accommodation Programme.

However, the halting site was officially closed on January 27 after significant water infrastructure was discovered under the ground.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council confirmed the site was found to be “unsuitable for development” due to the presence of a large attenuation tank beneath the surface.

“All families previously living on the site were provided with alternative accommodation prior to the closure,” a council spokesperson told Independent.ie.

“The council regrets the loss of the West Pier site from our Traveller Accommodation Programme, but remains committed to the provision of high-quality Traveller accommodation and the delivery of the remaining projects within the programme.”

Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind), chairperson of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown’s Local Traveller Accommodation Consultative Committee, said the loss of the site was of “huge concern”.

“The West Pier is the only Traveller-specific site in the curtilage of Dún Laoghaire town,” he said. “I am calling on the council to immediately source an alternative site in the area and have written to the chief executive on the matter.

“This site was an important element of the council’s Traveller Accommodation Programme and would have been delivered by last year only for delays caused by Covid-19. This is a further setback.”

Geraldine Dunne, director of Southside Travellers’ Action Group, said while they couldn’t advocate for the development of a site deemed to be unsafe, an alternative location for the project would need to be found.

“We will be lobbying Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and the Minister for Housing to find specific Traveller accommodation,” she said.

“The West Pier site has a long history and will be a significant loss to Travellers. The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown programme has already lost the potential for Traveller accommodation at the Mount Anville site and now the West Pier is gone as well.”