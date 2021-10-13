Three new bridges open on Dodder Greenway cycle route

Daniel McLoughlin, Minister Eamon Ryan, Cllr Peter Kavanagh, Anne Graham, Dave Hennessy and Michael Mulhern at the opening of the Dodder Greenway bridge in Rathfarnham. Pic: Ben Ryan

The opening of three new greenway bridges has been hailed as a milestone in the development of a 17km cycle route between the Dublin Mountains and the city centre.

The Dodder Greenway will link Bohernabreena with Sir Rogerson’s Quay, via Tallaght, Firhouse, Rathfarnham, Milltown and Ballsbridge.

Through a combination of off-road and on-road design, the scheme will utilise existing facilities within the Dodder Valley as much as possible to connect the linear parklands along the route.

As part of the latest phase of the initiative, South Dublin County Council has built three new pedestrian and cycle bridges, 750m of new pathway and has upgraded 2.6km of paths.

This phase of the project has cost approximately €5.8m, with funding provided by the National Transport Authority and the European Regional Development Fund.

The opening of the bridges is considered a key milestone in the overall Dodder Greenway project. South Dublin County Council’s section of the route stretches from the Bohernabreena Reservoir in Tallaght, to Orwell Park in Rathfarnham.

The Dodder Greenway represents a major new transport and recreational facility for Dublin, catering for both commuter and social cyclists.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “We celebrate the opening of the Dodder bridges because they are vital pieces of a planned network of safe infrastructure.

“The Cycle South Dublin strategy is one of the most ambitious cycling programmes in the country and will deliver a network of cycle lanes connecting homes with the places people need to go on a daily basis.”

Anne Graham, Chief Executive of the National Transport Authority, said, the Dodder Greenway is the kind of project that’s needed as part of the effort to tackle climate change and provide an alternative to private cars.

Councillor Peter Kavanagh, Mayor of South Dublin, added: “The Dodder Greenway is a fantastic piece of infrastructure and represents the future for many thousands of commuters here in South Dublin.

“This will lead to increased quality of life, cleaner air and safer streets for everyone as we try and create a modal shift away from the private car.”