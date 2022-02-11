Three horses at centre of south Dublin cruelty case to be rehomed by DSPCA

Patrick Carthy, from Tallaght, pleaded guilty to five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to the four horses in 2018. Pic: Paddy Cummins

The four horses at the centre of the animal cruelty case. One sadly had to be put down. Pic: DSPCA

Three horses at the centre of an animal cruelty case are to be permanently rehomed as soon as possible, the DSPCA has confirmed.

The animal welfare charity welcomed the outcome of a court case earlier this week, where a 44-year-old Dublin man pleaded guilty to five counts of causing unnecessary suffering to two foals and two mares in June 2018.

Father-of-three Patrick Carthy, of Cushlawn Park, Tallaght, was spared jail by Judge Anthony Halpin, but was ordered to hand over the three surviving horses to the DSPCA and make a €1,500 contribution towards their care.

Animal welfare inspectors had rescued the four horses after they were found neglected and without food or water on land in south county Dublin. One of the foals later had to be put down.

Carthy claimed he had asked another person to feed the animals while he was away. The judge said the case involved “very serious mistreatment" to the horses.

He noted the accused eventually consented to surrender them and the horses have been cared for by the DSPCA since June 20, 2018, at a cost of €5,500.

In a statement, the charity welcomed the outcome of the court case and said the surviving three horses – named Belle, Rose Bud and Ruby – would soon go to “loving homes where they will get the life they deserve”.

They said all four horses had been kept in “a barren field”, with no food or water, and were in very poor condition when a member of the public reported their concerns.

After an investigation by DSPCA inspectors, the animals were seized and brought to the shelter for veterinary care.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “All the horses were in very poor condition and suffering from dehydration. Over the next few weeks, Coco, the youngest foal, deteriorated and sadly didn't make it. We were all so broken-hearted.

“We are delighted to report that after almost three and a half years, all three horses are healthy, in pristine condition and, most of all, happy.

“It was a long ongoing investigation and unfortunately Covid-19 played a big part in the delay of this case.”