Tallaght man behind planting of 900 community trees wins Climate Ambassador Award

Trinity College Dublin graduate Sadhbh McCarrick was honoured for her work on raised peatland bog

A Tallaght environmentalist and a Trinity College graduate have both been presented with Climate Ambassador Awards by An Taisce.

John Kiberd, a member of Tallaght Litter Mugs and Dodder Action Group, was announced by the national environment and heritage group as one of 12 Climate Ambassadors for Outstanding Achievement.

One of 193 Climate Ambassadors around the country, John was praised for setting up a not-for-profit tree-planting organisation called Stepping Stones.

More than 900 trees were planted by the group in community spaces and schools in 2021, with an ambitious target of 9,000 set for next year.

Trinity College Dublin graduate Sadhbh McCarrick, a director of the Kenyan Child Foundation, was also an award recipient.

Described by An Taisce as “wearing many environmental hats”, her master’s dissertation investigated the impact of inter-annual climatic variability on raised peatland at Clara Bog.

The results of her research will be used as part of a project to gather evidence to support future policy for conserving and protecting Irish peatlands.

Climate Ambassadors are drawn from a wide range of backgrounds, including secondary school pupils and teachers, university students, lecturers, parents, farmers and businesspeople.

The programme, now in its fourth year, completed 731 climate actions and directly engaged with 651 people in 2021.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, praised the commitment of Climate Ambassadors and the valuable work they carry out in communities, colleges and schools across Ireland.

“Climate Ambassadors are taking practical actions and inspiring others,” he said.

“Through their actions and communications, they demonstrate an extraordinary depth and diversity of knowledge and experience in their chosen areas.”

The Climate Ambassador initiative is operated by the Environmental Education Unit of An Taisce and is funded by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications.

The programme supports individuals to become climate leaders in their communities and has trained over 600 ambassadors since 2018.