Talks on saving Iveagh Market include plans for Covent Garden-style development

A recent photo of the interior of the Iveagh Market building after damage to the roof

A fresh vision for the Iveagh Market in The Liberties is being discussed as part of a mediation process. Pic: Gerry Mooney

Plans for a Covent Garden-style development at the Iveagh Market in the Liberties could be back on track under proposals being considered as part of a mediation process.

The Francis Street landmark, which was gifted to the people of Dublin by the Guinness family in 1906, has been at the centre of a legal dispute over its ownership for the past year.

In December 2020, Lord Iveagh invoked a “reverter clause” in the original deeds that stated the building could be repossessed if it was not being used for its intended purpose as a market.

The move sparked legal action from Temple Bar publican Martin Keane, who had secured two previous planning permissions to develop the property, although the projects did not proceed.

Mr Keane also challenged Dublin City Council’s refusal to grant him a third planning permission for the former market, which ceased trading in the 1990s. All parties have been engaged in a mediation process since last February.

The declining condition of the market has been a cause of concern after the roof suffered further damage during Storm Barra. There are fears the historic building could be lost if urgent repair works – estimated at €23m – are not carried out.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan recently told an Oireachtas committee he wanted to see the Iveagh Market “pulled back from the brink” before it deteriorated any further.

However, there is growing speculation that Martin Keane could regain possession of the building under proposals being discussed as part of the mediation process.

Paul Smithwick, chairperson of the board of AM Guinness Markets, told Independent.ie he had “every confidence” in Mr Keane’s “ability and financial capacity” to redevelop the building.

He confirmed that a 112-bed hotel formed part of the proposal, which would serve as the “economic driver” of the project. The Covent Garden-style development would also include a market element, he said.

It’s understood that title will be restored to Mr Keane on condition the development proceeds as agreed. A fresh planning application will be required if the deal goes ahead.

Mr Smithwick said while no final agreement had been reached, he was hopeful the matter would be resolved.

He expressed frustration at the slow pace of the mediation process and said “urgent progress” with Dublin City Council was required due to the continued deterioration of the building.

In a joint statement, Mr Smithwick and Arthur Edward Guinness, the Fourth Earl of Iveagh, said: “Despite rumours to the contrary, no agreement has been reached in regard to the High Court litigation that envelops the Guinness Iveagh Market.

“Dublin City Council is involved in a mediation process with other parties to resolve legal issues affecting this building,” they said.

“Within the process, the parties are trying to reach agreement on essential works required to stabilise the building and make it watertight. To this end, there has been progress and we hope to have agreement shortly.

“We are gravely concerned that unless immediate repairs to the roofing are carried out as a matter of urgency, the Iveagh Market is endangered with total dereliction beyond repair.”

James Madigan, a spokesperson for Liberties Cultural Association, said they remain hopeful that essential remedial works will be carried out as soon as possible.

“We would welcome further clarity and detail regarding the ongoing mediation between the three parties involved,” he said.

Lindy Taylor, a tour guide in the Liberties, said the local community needed to see the full details of any proposed redevelopment of the Iveagh Market before an agreement is finalised.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.