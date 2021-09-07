Swimming ban extended at Sandymount Strand

A sunbather on Sandymount Strand. A temporary swim ban remains in place at the popular beach. Pic: Steve Humphreys

A swimming ban will remain in place at Sandymount Strand until further results are reviewed tomorrow, Dublin City Council has confirmed.

It’s bad news for swimming fans looking to make the most of this week’s early sunshine.

A temporary bathing prohibition notice was issued for the beach on September 2, but this was extended after further test results from water sampling remained unsatisfactory.

Repeat samples were taken on Sunday and the results are expected on Wednesday.

Dublin City Council is responsible for monitoring water quality at its two designated bathing sites at Dollymount and Sandymount. Merrion Strand was declassified as a designated bathing water in June 2020.

The bathing season runs from June 1 to September 15 each year, with pre-season sampling commencing in mid-May.

In addition, the local authority also undertakes water quality monitoring at undesignated bathing areas at Merrion Strand, Shelley Banks beach, South Bull Wall and North Bull Wall. At least 20 samples are taken from each location during the bathing season.

Outside of the bathing season, the council says it continues to monitor water quality throughout the year on a fortnightly basis.

Assessment of water quality involves analysis of two types of bacteria – E coli and Intestinal Enterococci.

In a statement, Dublin City Council said the HSE and EPA had been notified of the extension of the temporary bathing prohibition notice at Sandymount Strand.

According to the beaches.ie website, the water quality at the beach has deteriorated due to suspected impacts from animals and birds.