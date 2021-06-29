Summer streets initiative gets green light for Dún Laoghaire

An artist's impression of how the additional outdoor space at Myrtle Square in Dún Laoghaire will look

One of Dún Laoghaire’s most prominent streets will be pedestrianised for the summer months following significant public support for the proposal.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will now proceed with its plans to close George’s Street Lower to traffic from next Monday, July 5, as part of its Summer Streets initiative.

During an extensive public consultation process, 70pc of respondents were in favour of the proposal, which will also see the creation of additional outdoor space at Myrtle Square.

The new measures will remain in place until September 30.

The council is now preparing an extensive public awareness campaign and traffic management plan, where diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

The local authority believes the Summer Streets initiative will allow people to move around the town safely while facilitating outdoor dining and supporting local businesses.

A council spokesperson said: “Actively enticing people back into the heart of our villages and towns will bring additional benefits to all retail businesses as well as the hospitality sector.”

Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said feedback received from the public and local businesses would help ensure the success of new projects like the Summer Streets initiative.

“I am pleased to see so many of the consultation respondents indicating their support,” she said.

“I am really looking forward to the transformation of George’s Street and surrounding streets this summer – Dún Laoghaire will be buzzing.”

The council said there would be enhanced street cleaning in the area and ongoing engagement with gardaí for the duration of the Summer Streets programme.

Similar initiatives to create “people-friendly urban spaces” are also planned for Cabinteely, Stepaside, Monkstown and Blackrock.