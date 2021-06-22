Southside drivers must prepare for a summer of road closures

A number of significant road closures are being planned for the southside this summer

Motorists should brace themselves for a summer of temporary road closures on the southside.

Killiney Hill Road is to close for two months to facilitate works by Irish Water and Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, it has been announced.

The road will be closed from the junction of Victoria Road to the junction of Military Road, from Monday, July 5, to Friday, September 10.

The closure is necessary to facilitate water mains rehabilitation works by Irish Water and road surfacing works by the council.

The council intends to close the road in three phases to minimise disruption to traffic, residents and local businesses.

A traffic management plan will be in operation and local access will be maintained at all times.

Claremont Road in Foxrock – between Brighton Road/Brennanstown Road junction up to and including Kerrymount Avenue roundabout – will also close from July 5 to July 31.

This closure is needed to facilitate Claremont Road upgrade works, according to the council.

In addition, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is proposing to close a section of Library Road in Shankill for one month from July 12 to facilitate surface water works.

Objections to this planned closure must be received by the local authority by July 5.