Shock at planned closure of post office in Chapelizod

Residents of Chapelizod will be left without a local post office from the end of this month. Pic: Bryan Meade

The planned closure of a Dublin post office will “severely impact” on senior citizens and those with mobility issues, it has been claimed.

An Post has notified customers of its intention to close the Chapelizod village branch on June 23, with services relocating to Ballyfermot Upper post office at Le Fanu Shopping Centre, which is 1.2km away.

The company says it has been unable to find a replacement for the postmistress in Chapelizod, who is retiring. The decision has been described as “a bitter blow” to the elderly, as well as those with disabilities and parents with young children.

They described the post office as “an essential service” for those withdrawing the old age pension, children’s allowance and lone parent payments. Local resident Cathy Murphy claimed the imminent closure had taken many people by surprise.

“I live in the village and had no idea this was happening,” she said. “The village has a population of over 3,000 people and this will increase significantly with the completion of various housing projects in the coming months.

“It is not acceptable to expect us to travel to Ballyfermot, which has no bus connection from the village. Many people will find it difficult, or simply impossible, to walk to Ballyfermot to collect their pension. The post office is a vital service for everyone, not just older residents or parents.”

Mildred Healy, a spokesperson for Chapelizod Old Village Association (COVA), said they were “shocked” by news of the closure. She called for a purpose-built post office to be provided on a derelict site in the village known as ‘Gambles Buildings’.

An Post told Independent.ie they had advertised the vacant contract three times but had not been able to find a suitable replacement. Applicants were sought through notices placed in other post office branches and on An Post’s website.

There had also been an “extensive trawl” of other businesses in the area and supermarket chains to see if there was any interest in co-locating with a post office.

“Chapelizod was a branch that An Post wanted to maintain,” the spokesperson added. In correspondence sent to local public representatives, An Post said it had “no other option” but to close the Chapelizod branch.

“Those in receipt of payments from the Department of Social Protection will be initially transferred to Ballyfermot and will then have the opportunity of accessing these and all other services at other post offices in the area, including Palmerstown,” the letter says.

“An Post apologises for any inconvenience and will work to ease the transition for customers.”