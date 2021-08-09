‘Shock’ as Dubliners get to see decline of historic Iveagh Market building up close

The Iveagh Market building is at the centre of a legal dispute, leaving its future uncertain

The interior of the historic Iveagh Market building has fallen into disrepair. Pic: Martin Fennelly

Members of the public got a rare chance to see inside the Iveagh Market building yesterday. Pic: Kim Olin

Urgent action is needed to halt the “alarming” decline of the historic Iveagh Market building in the Liberties, it has been claimed.

The full extent of the deterioration of the Francis Street landmark was laid bare yesterday when members of the public were allowed a rare glimpse of its interior.

The special viewing, which was organised by the Liberties Cultural Association, saw over 300 people queue outside the former market, with many expressing shock and sadness at the condition of the building.

Kim Olin, a member of the Liberties Cultural Association, revealed that some people became emotional when they saw the building’s state of disrepair.

“Every second person had some story or memory associated with the Iveagh Market, whether it was about an uncle, grandfather or mother who traded there,” she said. “People were genuinely appalled at the extent of the damage to such an iconic building.”

Ms Olin believes that interim measures are urgently needed to halt the further decline of the market and called for a “top hat” covering on the roof to stop water coming in. She said the local community’s preference is for the building to be restored as a working market.

Liberties businessman and campaigner Noel Fleming said the condition of the market was met with “shock and awe” during yesterday’s tour. He claimed “nature was slowly reclaiming the building” and feared the roof would not survive another winter.

“All it will take is a heavy fall of snow for the roof to completely come down,” he said.

James Madigan, another member of the Liberties Cultural Association, said there was complete disbelief that a protected building of such significance could end up resembling “Jurassic Park”.

“It’s completely different when you witness it in reality. People kept asking us how could it fall into such disrepair,” he said.

Martin Fennelly, who runs a business on Francis Street, told Independent.ie that visitors were shocked by the scale of the deterioration and said it “beggars belief” that nothing was being done to halt the decline.

“There was incredulity that things have gone this far with no immediate action in sight to save this building, which is of historic and architectural importance,” he said.

The Iveagh Market was gifted to the people of Dublin by the Guinness family in 1906 to provide a permanent home for stall holders who operated around St Patrick’s Cathedral.

It consisted of a “dry market” at the Francis Street end, with a “wet market” selling fish and vegetables to the rear. A separate wash house building was located in the yard.

It operated as a market until the 1990s but has been idle since then. Essential repairs required are estimated at €13m, while the cost of redeveloping the building is put at over €30m.

The property is at the centre of a legal dispute over its ownership. Last December, Lord Iveagh invoked a “reverter clause” in the original deeds that stated the building could be repossessed if it was not being used for its intended purpose as a market.

The move sparked legal action from publican Martin Keane, who had secured two previous planning permissions to develop the building, although the projects did not proceed.

A separate legal action is being taken by the developer against Dublin City Council after the local authority refused to grant him a third planning permission.

The Liberties Cultural Association said it continued to be “left in the dark” on the status of the legal dispute. Earlier this year, a judge urged all parties to enter into mediation.

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment.