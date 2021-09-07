Second south Dublin cycle lane plan may end up being challenged in the courts

The proposed two-way cycle lane will see traffic reduced to one lane on Deansgrange Road

Controversial plans for a one-way traffic system to allow for a new cycle lane in Deansgrange will be challenged in the courts, local residents have warned.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council had delayed starting work on the scheme, which is part of the Active School Travel initiative, to allow for further engagement with public representatives, residents and businesses.

However, after considering a number of alternative options, the local authority remains in favour of its original proposal for a one-way system on Deansgrange Road, with a two-way cycle route.

While there is broad support for the overall Active School Travel initiative, this particular element of the proposal has encountered strong opposition from residents and businesses.

Those objecting to the plan say the one-way system will result in the re-routing of bus services, push traffic onto residential roads and negatively impact businesses.

A fundraising campaign has now been set up to challenge the proposal in the courts if it goes ahead as planned at the end of this month.

The latest development comes less than two months after judicial review proceedings taken in the High Court succeeded in halting plans for a two-way cycle route in Sandymount.

One Deansgrange resident claimed that the one-way system would lead to rat-running on nearby roads and increased pollution from cars having to make longer journeys.

“From our perspective, this isn’t about added journey times for cars – it’s about residents’ quality of life,” she said. “We are being told that cars will evaporate when the cycle lane goes in and people will switch to an alternative mode of transportation.

“At the same time, residents are being asked to put up with increased traffic volumes and pollution. We have a right, as much as cyclists do, to enjoy our amenities.”

Cormac Devlin TD (FF) told Independent.ie that while improved sustainable infrastructure was “welcome and badly needed”, it should not come at the expense of a two-way public transport service on Deansgrange Road.

“The 84 bus service is a lifeline for many elderly people living in the area and for those visiting Deansgrange Cemetery, so any improvements must ensure this two-way bus service remains,” he said.

“I proposed a number of suggestions that would protect the two-way bus service, while also allowing a segregated cycle lane along Deansgrange Road. Council officials accepted that one of these options was feasible, but are intent on proceeding with a one-way system.”

However, Councillor Séafra Ó Faoláin (GP) believed it was “encouraging and reassuring” that the council had carried out an analysis of different routes, looking at the impacts on the local economy, safety, climate and congestion.

“The evidence that the original route proposed is the most beneficial is fairly compelling,” he said. “But the only way we will really be able to tell what effect it will have is through a trial – and that’s exactly what the council is proposing for six months.

“I think we will see a huge number of children being able to get to school safely, and a drop in emissions caused by transport in the area.

“Every person on a bike represents one less car to queue behind in traffic, and this will help to alleviate congestion in Deansgrange and in surrounding estates like Holly Park at peak hours.”

In a statement, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council confirmed that work on the proposed Deansgrange element would commence in late September and is expected to be completed by the end 2021.

The new arrangement will then be trialled for a six-month period and its impact will be assessed through engagement with local stakeholders and users, it said.

“The proposed measures on Deansgrange Road are a critical link on two of the three active travel routes – Park to Park and Mountains to Metals routes,” the statement says.

“Without the routes it would be extremely difficult to provide safe and connected walking facilities that would be used by more vulnerable road users, such as schoolchildren.

“The current situation on Deansgrange Road presents a challenging safety situation for those who walk or cycle and the council is committed to providing safe routes to school and implementing both local and national policy to promote more sustainable modes of transport.

“This project is not proposing to close any roads or make any areas inaccessible to vehicles. Access is being maintained but some journey times may be increased slightly.

“While this may cause frustration and minor delays for those who drive, the balance is that it enables the introduction of safe walking and cycling routes,” the statement added.

“While concerns have been raised about rat-running through residential roads, the council is proposing a series of mitigation measures, including the use of real-time monitoring of traffic flows and traffic signal alterations to adapt to the changes.

“These measures will divert traffic further back in the network to alternative routes with capacity to carry the traffic.”