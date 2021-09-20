Screaming drunk man had PTSD from seeing murder

A MAN who was “drunk out of his mind” when he was arrested on a Dublin street was suffering from PTSD after seeing a horrific murder years ago, a court heard.

Aaron Nolan (34) had developed an alcohol addiction after he saw the killing and had to give evidence in a murder trial.

Judge Gerard Jones fined him €200 at Blanchardstown District Court.

Nolan, with an address at Newmarket Square, Dublin 8 pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and public intoxication.

The incident happened at Kilwarden Court, Boot Road, Clondalkin on July 5, 2020.

Garda Ciara Galvin said when she came across the accused he was intoxicated, unsteady on his feet and “shouting and screaming”. He was arrested.

He had 31 convictions and was an alcoholic for 10 years, the court heard.

Nolan had seen a horrific murder and had to give evidence in the Central Criminal Court, his barrister said.

He suffered post traumatic stress as a result of that.

Nolan had got out of treatment when the pandemic began and day treatment was not available to him, and he had a “little bit of a relapse”, his defence said.

The accused was now clean for the last six months and was working in a shop.

On the night of the offences, he was so intoxicated he was “out of his mind” but was not difficult for the gardaí to deal with when he sobered up.