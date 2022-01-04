School fundraising for legal challenge to Sandymount apartments overlooking classrooms

An artist's impression of the planned development of 112 apartments on Beach Road, Sandymount

St Matthew's National School issued this photo to illustrate how the school grounds will be overlooked

Plans for 112 apartments in Sandymount are facing a legal challenge over fears the development will “dwarf” a neighbouring school.

The board of St Matthew’s National School has confirmed it is taking judicial review proceedings against An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant permission for a six-storey complex on the site of a former garage on Beach Road.

A previous plan for a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant at the prime Dublin 4 location was rejected.

The application was lodged by Maxol Property Ltd under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, which is due to be discontinued early this year.

Permission was granted by the planning board last September, despite objections from the 230-pupil school, which borders the site at Cranfield Place.

St Matthew’s National School is now aiming to raise €60,000 to legally challenge the decision. A fundraising page set up this week claims “the very future of the school is at risk”.

“This development dwarfs the school and yard space and threatens to negatively impact the school and its learning environment forever,” it says.

“The scale, density and height of this development, right up to the boundary wall, has shocked and concerned parents and staff.

“At its nearest points, the development will be between 0.5m and 2.013m from the boundary wall, which will have a hugely detrimental impact on the school.

“St Matthew’s observation to An Bord Pleanála questioned the density, mass and height of the development; the impact of over two years of construction noise on the children’s learning environment; and in particular the significant effect this will have on our students with special needs.”

The school’s board has raised child protection concerns due to classroom windows and play space being overlooked by the apartments, which they claim will also lead to a loss of light.

Councillor Mannix Flynn (Ind) said he fully supported the school’s decision to take judicial review proceedings against the development, which he described as “an attack on the community”.

“The Strategic Housing Development process is not democratic and the school has been left in a desperate situation by having to raise funds for a legal action,” he said.

“This is a fight for environmental justice and I believe St Matthew’s National School has a very strong chance of succeeding.

“The scale, height and density of the development is simply too much for this site and shows no regard for traditional communities.”

Maxol Ltd has been contacted for comment.