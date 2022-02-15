Sandymount Green to go car-free on weekends for six months

A section of Sandymount Green is to be pedestrianised on weekends from Easter to Halloween

A section of Sandymount Green is to be pedestrianised on weekends for a six-month period after residents and businesses expressed “overwhelming” support for the proposal.

The decision follows the success of a pilot scheme last summer, which saw the eastern part of the village green closed to traffic seven days a week to facilitate outdoor dining.

This week, Dublin city councillors on the South East Area Committee agreed to reintroduce the pedestrianisation initiative between Easter and Halloween.

Under the latest proposal, the area will only be traffic-free on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

A public consultation received 643 submissions, with 78pc saying the pedestrian trial last July and August had improved their experience of Sandymount Green.

Councillor James Geoghegan (FG) said the proposal had the “overwhelming” support of local residents, businesses and public representatives.

“Last summer, the scheme was largely driven by food businesses, but it is now clear there is a huge appetite for a better outdoor environment in our urban villages,” he said.

“In Capel Street, South William Street and now Sandymount Green, the public are way ahead of the incremental change we have seen across the city since the onset of the pandemic.”

Cllr Geoghegan said the pedestrianisation of streets in the city had resulted in a 20pc rise in footfall for retail businesses and these figures had been mirrored in Sandymount.

He acknowledged some residents had expressed concerns about increased anti-social behaviour and littering.

However, he believed the provision of additional bins and making the area car-free on weekends only was “a good compromise” that would help address these issues.

Cllr Geoghegan said the new scheme would help inform future discussions about permanent public realm changes at Sandymount Green.

“This is not just an idea anymore – everyone now knows what it feels like,” he added.

Sandymount and Merrion Residents’ Association (SAMRA) is understood to be strongly supportive of the new initiative.

However, in a letter to councillors, it said it was mindful of the “valid concerns” raised by some residents and businesses.

The association believed these issues could be addressed by “fine-tuning” and further improvements to the scheme.