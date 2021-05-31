Residents set for costly legal challenge against 482 apartments in Carrickmines

A group of Dublin residents is preparing to take a costly legal challenge against a decision to grant permission for 482 high-rise apartments in Carrickmines.

The application, which was submitted under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, was granted permission by An Bord Pleanála last month.

The development will be located on a 2.56-hectare site at Golf Lane, close to the M50 and beside a small residential area. The apartments will be set across seven blocks, the tallest of which will be 22 storeys.

The development will comprise 31 studio apartments, 183 one-bed, 229 two-bed and 39 three-bed units, as well as a childcare facility, gym and shop. Two basement levels are proposed to provide 299 car parking and 1,000 bicycle spaces.

However, residents living beside the proposed development confirmed they would be seeking a judicial review of the decision in the High Court and have started a fundraising campaign to pay for their legal challenge.

In a statement, Knockcree Blackberry Hill Residents’ Association said an “expensive” judicial review – which will cost in excess of €40,000 – was the only option open to them. They described the proposed development as “a monstrosity masquerading as a solution to the housing crisis”.

The group said permission had been granted by An Bord Pleanála, despite “multiple objections from local residents and councillors”.

They believe the development – which will be taller than Liberty Hall – will block views of the Dublin Mountains, put pressure on public transport and “cripple” traffic in the area.

A spokesperson for the residents claimed the proposed apartments would be “highly overbearing” to the surrounding area and would constitute an “over-development” of the “tiny” site.

She added that judicial reviews against SHD developments have had a high success rate and residents believed they had “solid legal grounds” to take the matter to the High Court.

Councillor Peter O’Brien (Lab) said he fully supported the residents in their bid to seek a judicial review.

“An Bord Pleanála should not be the judge, jury and executioner when it comes to these decisions,” he said. “Its role should be to deal with the appeals process.”

A recent motion by Cllr O’Brien, calling on the Minister for Housing to immediately scrap the SHD process, received strong support at a meeting of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

With SHD legislation due to expire in February 2022, there are fears that this will lead to a rush of applications before the end of this year. Cllr O’Brien revealed that a further 30 are in the pipeline for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.

“The SHD process is anti-democratic by its nature,” he added. “Local residents should not be put in a position where they have to fundraise for costly legal challenges to have their voices heard.”

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said it would not be commenting on the SHD at Golf Lane in Carrickmines as the decision had been made by An Bord Pleanála.

A spokesperson for An Bord Pleanála said it only becomes aware of legal proceedings after they have been lodged in court. It is not aware of any proceedings as of now, and will not be in a position to comment if they are eventually lodged.