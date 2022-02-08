Record number of TY students signing up for ski instructor course in Kilternan

Olivia Kealy and Evie Ní Oisin took part in the ski instructors course run by Ski Club of Ireland at Kilternan as part of their TY programme

With all eyes on the Winter Olympics in Beijing, transition year students in south Dublin have been qualifying as Ireland’s next generation of ski instructors.

The Ski Club of Ireland, based in Kilternan, has reported record numbers signing up for their instructor courses in the past year.

As part of a recent club initiative, transition year students, as well as adults, can participate in training courses to receive a level one instructor qualification.

Once they get their licence, fully certified by the Irish Association of Snowsports Instructors (IASI), they are allowed to teach on artificial slopes or at indoor snowdomes.

The internationally recognised qualification provides a pathway to participation in a level two course, where graduates can work as instructors in a snow environment.

Kevin Totterdell, president of the Ski Club of Ireland, said the level two courses planned for April are already fully booked.

He explained the teaching element of the course can be run on the artificial slopes in Kilternan, but training for the technical aspect must be held on real snow.

“We’re hoping to go over as a group to the Hintertux Glacier in Austria next September to complete the course,” he said. “There is great excitement about it.”

Due to Covid restrictions, the initial cohort of TY students had to finish the 12-week course during fifth year, but have now all qualified.

Around 16 students will qualify as instructors this year, with more courses planned for the next school term.

Students can also sign-up for instructor courses as part of their Gaisce President’s Award, according to Kevin.

To get their IASI qualification, transition year students had to complete 20 hours of training and assessment. They also passed first aid and child safeguarding courses.

“This is not an attendance course and participants have to reach a certain standard to receive their qualification,” Kevin added.

There are now around 100 volunteer instructors teaching at Kilternan. A staggering 10,000 ski lessons have been given on the famous south Dublin slopes since last September.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand for outdoor activities,” said Kevin. “Many of the students signing up to the instructor courses have been skiing with their families for years and have reached a good standard.

“This is ideal for young people thinking about working abroad as a ski instructor in a winter resort. They all have dreams of teaching on snow during their gap year.”

Newly qualified instructors at the club include Amy Roche, who is the third generation of her family to get involved with the Ski Club of Ireland.

The Ski Club of Ireland has operated from Kilternan since 1975, where it has three artificial slopes.