Rainbow Walks to add colour to city streets for Dublin Pride Festival

An artist's impression of how the temporary Rainbow Walk might look on Dame Street. Pic: @CByrneGreen

Dublin City Council has agreed to add a splash of colour to the city’s streets as part of this month’s Pride celebrations.

Temporary ‘Rainbow Walks’ will be provided near the Dame Street/George’s Street junction and at two locations on Capel Street to mark the Dublin Pride Festival.

The work is expected to be carried out in time for Pride Day on June 26. It follows the passing of an emergency motion by city councillors at a South East Area Committee meeting yesterday.

In its report to councillors, Dublin City Council said its Traffic Department had engaged with the National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) and the Public Participation Network (PPN) on the proposal.

Concerns had been raised about the ‘Rainbow Walks’ causing issues at pedestrian crossings for people with disabilities or the visually impaired.

As a result of feedback received, Dublin City Council said it would mark the roads in rainbow colours away from crossings to safeguard disabled users.

Councillor Claire Bryne (GP) said the proposal was the “perfect response to isolated acts of vandalism, which showed why Pride is still so necessary”. Earlier this week, a homophobic slur was spray-painted on a wall near PantiBar in Dublin city centre.

“It’s clear there is still a high level of homophobia out there and the ‘Rainbow Walks’ will send out a powerful message that this is not acceptable,” Cllr Byrne told Independent.ie.

She said additional streets could be included in the initiative for future Dublin Pride Festival celebrations and hoped ‘Rainbow Walks’ would become an annual tradition.

Dublin Pride manager Eddie McGuinness praised city councillors for uniting in support of the proposal. He said the area from Capel Street to George’s Street was often referred to as the ‘Pink Triangle’ or ‘Rainbow Mile’, and was “a safe space” for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

McGuinness, who has been campaigning for ‘Rainbow Walks’ in Dublin since 2017, said he would like to see them becoming “semi-permanent” features of the city.

“This is the right message to be sending out and is exactly what the city needs,” he added.