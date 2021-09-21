Plans to improve access at Victorian gates to Killiney Hill Park

How the proposed new accessible entrance to Killiney Hill Park could look. Pic: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

A plan to improve access at the entrance to Killiney Hill Park has been announced by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The local authority is seeking public feedback on its proposals for a revamp of the Victorian gated entrance on Killiney Hill Road, one of the busiest visitor attractions on the southside.

The existing wrought iron gates, railings and stone piers, which are protected structures, are described as “a beautiful example of a public park entrance of its time”. However, some changes are now proposed to better reflect modern-day use.

According to the council, unauthorised and ad-hoc parking has detracted from the original entrance and resulted in “a disorganised and cluttered appearance”.

It believes that “a conflict” has developed between pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in this area due to the “unstructured arrangement”.

“The overarching aim is to celebrate and showcase the Victorian gates and create a new contemporary entrance that is age-friendly and accessible for all,” the council said.

The local authority notes that the topography of the park does not allow for universal access throughout. However, it says the proposed project will enable universal access to the tearooms, seating area and toilet facilities.

General upgrade works will include new paving and kerbs, seating, public lighting, soft landscaping and cycle parking. In addition, it will see the installation of a new entrance gateway, along with the construction of steps and accessible pathway.

A council spokesperson said the project would take six months to complete, at an estimated cost of €350,000.

“The rationale behind creating a contemporary entrance is to make an honest, modern intervention that reflects the 21st century and contributes to the evolving narrative of the park,” the council added.

Terraced planters will provide colour and frame the Victorian gateway entrance, while also addressing ad-hoc parking, according to the plan. The council hopes this will create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

New line markings will delineate additional parking spaces along the park’s boundary wall, to include a designated disabled bay with drop kerb.

Separately, walkers can now access Killiney Hill Park via a new stepped route recently completed by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The alternative pedestrian entrance, beside Holy Trinity Church on Killiney Hill Road, was funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, said anything that improves access and connectivity to public spaces is to be welcomed.

She also believes that additional pedestrian access to the park will take pressure off the Victorian entrance further up Killiney Hill Road.

“We need to create awareness of access points that you can walk to,” she said. “From the council’s perspective, we don’t want people depending on having to drive to these places.”

Cllr McCarthy said she was supportive of the council’s proposal to create a universally accessible entrance at the Victorian gates, which aligns with the DLR Age-Friendly Strategy.

“As a local authority, it’s important for us to make our public spaces accessible for all ages and abilities as much as possible,” she added.

Public observations on the new entrance plan for the Victorian gates can be made up to October 28.