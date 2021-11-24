Plans for 256 apartments on grounds of southside school rejected

A plan for over 250 apartments on lands associated with St Laurence College in Loughlinstown was rejected

Plans for 256 apartments within the grounds of a southside school have been rejected by An Bord Pleanála.

Green Urban Living N11 Limited had sought planning permission for a residential complex on lands associated with St Laurence College at Wyattville Park in Loughlinstown, close to the Cherrywood Strategic Development Zone.

The application was made under the fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process.

The developers sought to demolish the existing AstroTurf and hardcore area and construct 256 build-to-rent apartments, comprising 105 one-bed, 145 two-bed and six three-bed units, across four blocks, ranging in height from one to eight storeys.

A café, creche, play facilities and communal/public open space areas were also proposed.

The applicants had committed to providing a pedestrian/cycle link from the N11 to Wyattville Park, along with a new AstroTurf pitch with floodlighting.

It’s understood that Wyattville Park residents feared their homes would be overlooked by the apartments and had concerns about increased traffic levels in the area.

However, An Bord Pleanála has now turned down the SHD application. The planning inspector’s report found that the proposed development would have “an overbearing impact” on adjacent residential properties at Wyattville Park.

It said the scheme failed to integrate successfully with the public realm at Wyattville Park and St Laurence College “and does not make a positive contribution to the character and identity of the area”.

Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind) told Independent.ie that local residents were “hugely relieved” to learn that planning permission had been rejected.

“When you consider the number of SHDs that are getting planning approval, despite being contrary to development plans, the residents were surprised and encouraged by this decision,” he said.

Cllr Lewis added he was also concerned that the social housing element of the proposed development would have seen the local authority leasing apartments as opposed to purchasing them.

“The cost of renting a two-bed apartment would have worked out at €600,000 over 25 years, after which time there was no guarantee that it would have remained as social housing,” he said.