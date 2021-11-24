Plan for up to 5,000 homes on protected Liffey Valley lands is ‘not a price worth paying’

The site is covered by the Liffey Valley Special Amenity Area Order and includes the world-famous Luttrellstown Castle

The proposals could see up to 5,000 homes and a public park delivered in Liffey Valley

Proposals to develop up to 5,000 homes and a public park on specially protected lands between Castleknock and Lucan have been described as “a Trojan horse for unsuitable housing”.

Reports have emerged of a masterplan being drawn up for the 860-acre site, which is owned by billionaire businessman JP McManus and stud owner John Magnier. Cork-based property developer Michael O’Flynn is also believed to be involved in the plans.

It’s understood that planning consultants acting on behalf of the consortium have been engaged in early discussions with officials from South Dublin County Council and Fingal County Council.

The site, which is covered by the Liffey Valley Special Amenity Area Order (SAAO) and includes the world-famous Luttrellstown Castle, straddles both local authority areas.

Under the proposals, up to 5,000 properties would be delivered on 400 acres of the land, with 20pc offered for social or affordable homes. Separately, there are plans for a 265-acre Liffey Valley park, which would be handed over for public use.

Any successful planning application would require the mostly agricultural lands to be rezoned for residential use and would need to be sensitive to the area’s SAAO designation.

This would require detailed discussions and agreement in advance of new County Development Plans being prepared for South Dublin and Fingal.

In a statement, the O’Flynn Group said it was aware of reports relating to lands in the Liffey Valley corridor, which it acknowledged have been subject to a Special Amenity Area Order (SAAO) for many years.

“Our approach to any development will be informed by our interaction with both Fingal and South Dublin County Councils in the context of their forthcoming Development Plans,” the company said.

“Those plans will, by their nature, involve all interested parties from the area, including landowners, local residents and their elected representatives.

“It would not be appropriate to pre-empt that process, other than to say it is our intention to discuss with the local authorities how best to deliver on the SAAO and, after many years, to finally deliver a major public park for the wider community, as well as much-needed private, social and affordable housing.”

However, Councillor Paul Gogarty (Ind) described the offer of the Liffey Valley park as “a Trojan horse for unsuitable housing at a scenic location”.

“The real challenge is to deliver the 15,000 homes zoned locally that need to built,” he told Independent.ie.

“This is being spun as a huge opportunity to provide access to the Liffey Valley amenity, but only at the price of diminishing that amenity significantly. It is not a price worth paying.”

Cllr Gogarty claimed that in a 1998 survey, 80pc of Lucan residents rejected plans for a housing development along the Liffey that also included the offer of a park.

“Admittedly, the park proposals would look fantastic, but only on their own without tying in housing,” he said.

“The developers are offering nothing more than lands already protected by a Special Amenity Area Order which they can never build on.”

He added that between 8,000 and 11,000 housing units are planned for the Clonburris Strategic Development Zone, as well as 4,000 remaining homes in Adamstown.

“South Dublin has enough land for housing to cater for well beyond 2040,” he said. “If anything, there is too much green field land zoned for housing, something the planning regulator may be looking at.”

Councillor Vicki Casserly (FG) said any proposal for the lands must take account of the area’s SAAO designation.

“I have concerns about protecting the natural amenity of Liffey Valley,” she said. “We cannot have development at any cost.”

Cllr John Walsh (Lab), who represents Castleknock, also said he’s “very sceptical” about the plan.

“While we don't have all the information yet, the proposed objective is far-reaching and could give free rein for massive unrestricted development in the area.

“The Special Amenity Area has to be protected as an absolute priority and a large scale residential development could have a devastating impact on the natural heritage, biodiversity and green infrastructure of the Liffey Valley.”