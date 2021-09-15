Parts of historic Iveagh Market building now ‘close to collapse’, campaigners claim

Members of the public view the state of disrepair of the Iveagh Markets building

Parts of the historic Iveagh Market building in the Liberties are at risk of collapse if urgent repair works are not carried out, it has been claimed.

There is growing concern that the Francis Street landmark could ultimately be lost to the community due to the poor condition of the roof, which has resulted in significant water damage to the interior.

Dublin City Council is now being urged to carry out emergency repairs amid fears that the building will not survive another winter.

The Iveagh Market is at the centre of an ongoing legal dispute over its ownership. However, those campaigning for its restoration and conservation argue that this should not preclude Dublin City Council from carrying out the necessary works to make the building watertight.

In a letter to Dublin city councillors, Lindy Taylor, a tour guide in the Liberties, claimed: “This is a matter of utmost urgency and needs to be acted on immediately before the building falls down, which, judging by the looks of it, could be a matter of weeks.”

In a statement, the Liberties Cultural Association said the condition of the Iveagh Market demanded immediate attention.

“The markets require urgent and essential arresting action,” a spokesperson said. “The securing of the building from further deterioration and decay must be carried out immediately.

“Liberties Cultural Association are asking for all parties to come together and come up with a solution. It's up to them to solve the problem.”

Dublin City Council said it could not comment on claims concerning the condition of the building due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, a public awareness and cultural event will take place at Iveagh Market on Saturday, September 25.

Recordings of local voices from the National Folklore Collection and Liberties Folklore Project will play from speakers inside the building, while the public will be able to view the market’s interior at a safe distance from the steps outside.

The Liberties Cultural Association has been running a series of events aimed at keeping the decline of the market in the public consciousness.

At a recent viewing of the building’s interior, which has been described as “resembling Jurassic Park”, many visitors expressed shock at its poor condition.

The Iveagh Market was gifted to the people of Dublin by the Guinness family in 1906 to provide a permanent home for stall holders who traded around the St Patrick’s Cathedral area. It operated as a market until the 1990s.