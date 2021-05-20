Over 300 social housing units being built in Clondalkin

Over 300 social housing units are to be built in south Dublin as part of a joint venture between the local authority and private developers.

With the easing of restrictions, work has now been ramped-up on the mixed tenure development at Kilcarberry, Clondalkin. In total, 1,034 homes will be built on the 72.8-acre council-owned site.

Social housing is to account for 30pc of the development by Adwood Ltd – a consortium of Dublin builders Adroit and Maplewood – who were selected for the project after a competitive process.

The council has just completed 109 social homes immediately adjacent to this site.

As part of the agreement, South Dublin County Council will receive €38m for the site, which will be developed over a four-year period. The 310 social housing units will be delivered at build rates averaging €166,000 per unit.

In recognition of the project receiving €2m in State support through the Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF), the developer has also committed to delivering 50 homes at discounted prices.

The 724 private homes will include a range of three and four-bed houses as well as one, two and three-bed apartments. The development will feature a community building, which will be handed over to South Dublin County Council on completion. A creche and retail unit will also be included.

The Kilcarberry development forms a significant part of South Dublin County Council’s €1bn investment plan to build 4,500 new homes in the coming years.

Speaking during a visit to the Clondalkin site, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said: “This mixed tenure development, which will provide 310 social homes, reflects the Government’s commitment to providing homes for families in their area of choice, further empowering people to stay in their communities and safeguarding the quality of life for all who live within them.

“Schemes such as this one in Kilcarberry are exactly what we want to see replicated across the country, delivering a mix of homes, built to a very high standard, at affordable prices.”

Mayor of South Dublin, Ed O’Brien, said he was happy to see the progress being made on the delivery of the homes.

“There is a real need to provide the right type of homes to people at the right stage of their lives and the development we have seen here today does just that,” he said.

Daniel McLoughlin, chief executive of South Dublin County Council, added: “After the delays we have experienced due to Covid in the past year, this is a significant and badly-needed step forward in response to the housing challenge.”