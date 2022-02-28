Outdoor market returning to Dublin’s Liberties

Emma Brereton and Tara McGuinness of We Love Markets at the launch of the new monthly Sunday market at The Digital Hub in Dublin’s Liberties. The first market will be held on March 20. Pic: Shane O'Neill

Plans for a new outdoor market in the Liberties will help preserve “a longstanding but dying tradition” in the Dublin 8 area, a local councillor has claimed.

Just two months after the closure of the popular Dublin Flea Market, it has been confirmed that up to 50 stallholders are to set up shop at The Digital Hub, off Thomas Street.

Operated by We Love Markets, the new monthly event will start on Sunday, March 20, to coincide with the St Patrick’s Day festival in Dublin.

The market will showcase a mixture of craft and design goods, artisan food, clothes, furniture, bric-a-brac and vintage wares. There will be a strong emphasis on supporting local traders.

Fiach Mac Conghail, chief executive of The Digital Hub, said: “With the reopening of society, it will be a welcome sight to see the return of traders, our local community and visitors to the campus.”

Emma Brereton, director of We Love Markets, added: “Creating the right atmosphere and a place for sustainability and growth is imperative within the circular economy framework. The markets are the city's heartbeat.”

Tara McGuinness, creative director and event manager at We Love Markets, said: “A return of off-street markets to Dublin 8 is most welcome and we are grateful for the opportunity to work and collaborate with The Digital Hub.

“We are particularly looking forward to using the space to showcase the incredible locally produced food, art and design.”

Councillor Michael Pidgeon (GP) said the opening of the new market “would help preserve a longstanding but dying tradition” in the Liberties.

“It was heartbreaking to see the Dublin Flea Market close down, so it’s really positive to hear that a market will return to Dublin 8,” he told Independent.ie. “Markets have always been popular with locals and visitors – we have to keep the flame lit.

“They give smaller businesses a chance to sell their wares due to low stall rental fees. We need to see more of these markets across the city.”

The Dublin Flea Market ceased trading at The Digital Hub at the end of last year, having operated from there since 2019. In a statement, the market’s founders said “unfortunate red tape and rocketing rents” in Dublin had contributed to their decision to close.

They claimed cultural spaces in the city were “at an all-time low” and buildings were being demolished “to make way for more hotels and overpriced office blocks”.