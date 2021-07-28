One-way traffic plan for new cycle lanes in Deansgrange ‘would cause chaos’   

Local councillor Cormac Devlin said he shares residents' concerns about the proposed traffic changes in Deansgrange. Pic: Arthur Carron

Plans for a one-way traffic system to facilitate a new cycle lane in Deansgrange would result in chaos for motorists and have a negative impact on local businesses, a campaign group has claimed.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council had planned to start work this month on the controversial scheme, which is part of the Active School Travel initiative to provide three safe walking and cycle routes.

While there was broad support for the overall project during the public consultation process, a proposal for a one-way system on Deansgrange Road to make space for a two-way cycle route has been strongly opposed by local residents and businesses.

Under the plan, the one-way system will run from the junction with Kill Avenue on the southern end, to Springhill Avenue/Brookville Park at the northern end of Deansgrange Road.

Residents say this will result in the rerouting of traffic and bus services to Baker’s Corner and onto Abbey Road/Link Road, before re-joining Deansgrange Road.

Over 6,430 submissions were received from members of the public on the wider Active School Travel project, with 63pc expressing support. However, in relation to Deansgrange Road, only 13pc were in favour of the proposed one-way system.

Members of a local campaign group, Deansgrange Says No Way to One-Way, have described the proposal as “ludicrous” and “an abhorrent waste of taxpayers’ money”.

“Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is proposing to close half of a major road to facilitate a handful of cyclists,” they said.

Local TD Cormac Devlin (FF) said he used Deansgrange Road most days and shared the residents’ concerns. He claimed the council had undertaken a review of the plan, but had rejected alternative proposals.

Councillor Jim Gildea (FG), in a letter to residents and businesses, said while he was in favour of the overall Active School Travel project, he opposed the one-way system on Deansgrange Road.

“I am against the changes as I believe they are anti parents with school-going children; they are unfair to public transport users who have mobility issues and the elderly; and they are unfair to relatives or friends visiting a loved one’s grave,” he said.

He added that the proposal was “anti-business”, and would create “traffic chaos” on nearby roads as well as leading to increased pollution levels due to motorists making longer journeys.

In response to local submissions, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council described Deansgrange Road as “an essential missing link” in the active mobility network.

“Since it currently lacks safe conditions for cycling, it is a barrier for people to reach destinations on and around Deansgrange Road and across Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown by active travel modes,” it stated.

“This means that potential active travel users are more likely to drive. By providing safe conditions for walking and cycling, it would link the networks on either side and enable more people to choose to walk or cycle for their trips instead of driving a car.”

It’s understood the local authority has now agreed to delay starting work on the Deansgrange Road element of the project until at least September to allow for further engagement with public representatives, residents and local businesses.