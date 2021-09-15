New statue of Roger Casement keeps watch over Dún Laoghaire

The three-metre statue commemorating Roger Casement, which was created by Mark Richards, has been erected in Dún Laoghaire. Pic: dlr/Peter Cavanagh Photography

A statue commemorating Irish revolutionary Roger Casement has been erected in Dún Laoghaire as part of a major redevelopment of the former sea baths.

The three-metre tall bronze sculpture was created by Mark Richards following an open competition by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

It was lifted into place this week at the end of the new jetty at the baths site, which is undergoing a €13.5m transformation.

Roger Casement, who was executed in 1916 for his part in the Easter Rising, has strong historic ties to the area as he was born in Sandycove in 1864.

After joining the civil service, Casement held a number of consular appointments in various locations in Africa.

During this time, he investigated human rights abuses by European commercial concerns in the Belgian Congo. He later reported on the abuse of rubber workers in Brazil, for which he was knighted in 1911.

Casement resigned from the Foreign Office in 1913 and devoted his energies to Irish independence, travelling to America and Germany to garner support for a rising in Ireland.

On Good Friday 1916, he landed at Banna Strand, Co Kerry, where he was immediately arrested. When he was transferred to London to stand trial, his last sight of Ireland was from the boat at Dún Laoghaire Harbour.

At the end of his trial, he was found guilty of high treason and executed at Pentonville Prison on August 3, 1916. In 1965, his remains were returned to Ireland for burial at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, said: “I am delighted to see this sculpture of Roger Casement being lifted into place. It is a remarkable piece that will become a focal point of interest.

“Its arrival also marks further progress on the redevelopment of the Dún Laoghaire Baths area.”

Works at the Dún Laoghaire Baths site was due to be completed by December of this year, but due to Covid-19 and other factors, is not expected to be delivered until late spring 2022.

When complete, it will see the refurbishment of the existing baths pavilion; the construction of a new jetty to give easy access to the water for swimming; and the creation of a new walkway between Newtownsmith and the East Pier, offering panoramic views over Scotsman’s Bay.

The scheme also includes the refurbishment of a small gazebo situated along this route.

The former pavilion building has been substantially refurbished to provide studio space for artists, along with gallery and café facilities. The area, which will be accessible for wheelchair users, will also include new seating, public toilets and changing facilities.