New safety boat to patrol Dún Laoghaire harbour during summer months

A new safety boat will patrol Dún Laoghaire Harbour over the summer months to provide support to kayakers, paddleboarders and other water users such as jet ski operators.

Weather permitting, the boat will be out each day from 2-8pm, which is the harbour’s busiest period, until the end of August.

The safety patrol boat is operated by crew from Dún Laoghaire Powerboat School on behalf of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The local authority said it believed the “innovative and safety-focused initiative” would allow locals and visitors to enjoy water-based activities “in a safer and more controlled environment”.

As an additional benefit, the patrol boat will assist with the collection of marine based litter from the harbour area.

Read More

Read More

According to the council, this has been a growing problem in Dún Laoghaire in recent years and the boat service has provided an opportunity to assist with the removal of litter from the water.

A safety chart outlining different parts of the harbour is also available from the crew.

This highlights restricted areas, such as the marina, as well as sections where recreational water users will need to keep clear of boat lanes.

The rib boat is recognisable through its Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council branding and will fly a yellow flag when operating within the harbour.

Harbour users will be reminded to always wear a lifejacket while out on the water and will even be provided with one by the crew, if required.

Speaking at the launch of the boat service, Simon Coate, Dún Laoghaire Harbour Master, said: “We love to see everyone out on the water enjoying all that the harbour has to offer. We want to make sure that you are safe and look forward to welcoming you during the summer months. We would like to remind people to check the weather forecast, wear safety gear and always tell families or friends where you will be.”

Mr Coates told Independent.ie that feedback to the initiative had been largely positive and said the service had allowed them to engage with the operators of powerboats and jet skis when speed limits within the harbour area were exceeded.

“There are people who don’t know the rules and then there are those who don’t care and cause havoc,” Mr Coates said. “This had previously been a problem for us as we were only able to talk to them after they got off the water. We can now directly approach any jet ski user we see breaking the rules and remind them of the harbour’s speed restriction of eight knots, which is just under 15km/h.”

Mr Coates revealed that the rise in popularity of paddleboarding had presented challenges within the harbour, particularly in terms of their visibility for boats leaving the marina. He said there was a “huge mix” of users within Dún Laoghaire Harbour, including pleasure craft, yachts and larger boats involved in wind farm projects off the east coast.

“It’s about everyone sharing the harbour space safely,” he added.