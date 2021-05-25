New outdoor summer space planned for Dún Laoghaire

An artist’s impression of how Myrtle Square in Dún Laoghaire might look this summer. Pic: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council

This is how an outdoor summer could look in Dún Laoghaire under proposals being considered by the local council.

Members of the public are being invited to have their say on the plans to pedestrianise George’s Street Lower in the town this summer.

Dún Laoaghire-Rathdown County Council said the proposal to close the road to traffic is part of its ‘Summer Streets’ initiative to create a more “people-friendly” environment.

Under the plan, George’s Street Lower will be pedestrianised between July 5 and September 30. The move would allow cafes, restaurants and other businesses to use outdoor space with safe social distancing.

Additional age-friendly seating is also proposed, along with a ‘natural play’ area at Myrtle Square. A three-week public consultation process on the plan is under way.

Councillor Una Power, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, described the initiative as “a significant step in opening up the county for an outdoor summer”.

“We can provide this space for people and businesses to thrive after what has been a difficult year,” she said.

Further ‘Summer Steets’ initiatives are also in the pipeline for Cabinteely, Stepaside, Monkstown and Blackrock, according to the council.