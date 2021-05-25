Killiney beach wins Blue Flag back after four years

Killiney beach has its Blue Flag status back for the first time in four years. Pic: Garett Chaney/Collins

Caitriona Kehily on Killiney beach to mark An Taisce's announcement of the International Blue Flag and Green Coast award recipients for 2021. Pic: Naoise Culhane

One of south Dublin’s most popular beaches has its coveted Blue Flag status back after a four-year hiatus.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council was celebrating after both Seapoint and Killiney – which last held a Blue Flag in 2016 – were featured in today’s announcement by An Taisce.

A new record of 93 Blue Flags and 63 Green Coast Awards were handed out to beaches and marinas for the 2021 bathing season.

The Blue Flag, which first originated in France in 1985, is one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels. The programme aims to promote sound economic management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters.

In 1988, when Ireland first entered the awards, just 19 beaches and two marinas qualified for a Blue Flag. The improvement in bathing water quality was the main factor in Killiney having its Blue Flag restored, according to An Taisce.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council paid tribute to all the staff involved in the daily cleaning and management of beaches, as well as those responsible for water quality testing, maintenance works and preparation of the Blue Flag application.

It also thanked its lifeguards and local people who helped with beach clean-ups throughout the year. The restoration of the Blue Flag for Killiney – which will fly on the beach from June 1 – was welcomed by local TDs Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (FG) and Cormac Devlin (FF).

Meanwhile, in north county Dublin, Portmarnock’s Velvet Strand retained its Blue Flag, while Rush South Beach received a Green Coast Award for the first time. Burrow Beach in Sutton and Portmarnock also picked up Green Coast Awards.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: “Winning a Blue Flag or a Green Coast Award is a collective effort, with local authorities, An Taisce, coastal communities and other volunteers on the ground all playing their part.”