Killiney Beach swimming ban ‘shows the need for year-round testing’

Farrah Culhane (6) runs along Killiney Beach after the announcement that it had regained its International Blue Flag status for 2021

A temporary swimming ban at Killiney Beach – just two weeks after it won back a Blue Flag award – has led to renewed calls for year-round testing of bathing waters in Dublin Bay.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council issued temporary warning notices for Killiney Beach and White Rock Beach on Saturday as thousands of day-trippers flocked to the coast to enjoy the good weather.

The local authority said the notices were necessary due to “elevated levels of bacteria”, and have advised the public not to swim in either location until further notice.

A statement posted on social media said: “DLR are monitoring the situation and are communicating with all stakeholders. Updates will be posted at each of the designated bathing areas.”

The council added that additional testing of the bathing waters was being carried out and the results would be made known when available. Last month, Killiney Beach won back its Blue Flag for the first time since 2016.

A notice on the Beaches.ie website said the water quality at Killiney Beach “deteriorated due to suspected impacts from animals/birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing water”. It describes the historic quality of water at Killiney as “excellent”.

Local TD Cormac Devlin (FF) told Independent.ie that temporary swimming bans had become “too common” during the bathing season, especially in recent years.

“This is extremely disappointing given the recent Blue flag status awarded for Killiney Beach, coupled with the fine weather that we've experienced over the past few days,” he said. “These generally occur after heavy rainfall and the pumping stations overflow into the bay.

“I remain in regular contact with Irish Water about their plans to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities, which will help improve the bathing water quality across Dublin and further afield.”

Deputy Devlin urged swimmers not to enter the water at Killiney until restrictions are lifted. He added that dogs can also get “extremely sick from ingesting this contaminated water”.

A spokesperson for the SOS Dublin Bay group said the temporary swimming ban at Killiney Beach was “disappointing, but not surprising”.

“We have been calling for year-round daily testing of bathing waters at 10 points around Dublin Bay,” a spokesperson for the group said. “It would be interesting to finding out the root cause of this latest incident.

“Minister Darragh O’Brien has indicated that he is open to considering an increased frequency of testing, which is to be welcomed as this is a very serious problem in Dublin Bay.”

A spokesperson for Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council said: “The notice remains in place, and there is currently no other additional information available as to the cause of the elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

“We are actively managing the incident and liaising with all relevant bodies as part of this process. All updates will be posted on our website and social media channels.”