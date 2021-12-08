‘I don’t want people looking at the news and worrying’ – George’s Street Arcade owners helping tenants through ‘Covid uncertainties’

Gwen and Joe Layden outside the entrance to the George's Street Arcade in Dublin

Gwen Layden with two of the tenants running businesses in the George's Street Arcade

The owners of Dublin’s George’s Street Arcade have pledged to support any tenants experiencing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 “uncertainties”.

The Layden Family Group, owners of the landmark Victorian market building, won much praise when they didn’t take rent from their 42 traders during lockdown.

Even after restrictions were lifted, rents were offered at reduced rates and only recently returned on a phased basis to normal levels. Previously, the Laydens had arranged rent reductions for their tenants during the recession.

Their astonishing act of generosity during the pandemic cost the Layden family almost €500,000, which they funded from their own resources.

In a Twitter and Facebook post this week, Joe Layden and his daughter Gwen urged traders not to worry about the “many uncertainties” and said they would offer any support necessary.

“As before, we will smooth out all in financial and other supports, if needed,” they said. “So do not worry, ever. All will be well.”

The post received many positive comments on social media, with the Laydens being described as “exceptional people” and “amazing landlords”.

“Absolutely incredible humility and empathy shown by Joe and Gwen Layden throughout the whole pandemic,” one person tweeted.

Gwen Layden told Independent.ie she always tells her tenants to enjoy December and not worry about January.

“It’s too blunt a tool to resort to a lease agreement,” she said. “You have to sustain the businesses and make sure they survive.

“You have to walk in somebody else’s shoes to understand it. There were no tourists during Covid and offices in the city centre were closed.

“I go in a few times a week and talk to every single tenant and want them to let me know if things are tough. I oscillate my rents all the time and work around what’s comfortable for them.

“I do it on the basis of people’s needs at different times. It’s not all philanthropic – it’s about making sure the centre stays open in the long-run. However, I’m not a greedy person and I do wish for people to have enough.”

Ms Layden said a rent reduction would be offered to any tenant who needs it.

“There’s a time to make a profit and a time to tread water,” she said. “I don’t want people looking at the news and worrying – I will do the worrying for them. Under this umbrella, nobody is going to go hungry.”

She revealed she almost lost her 77-year-old father to Covid last January.

“He was back at work by March,” she said. “Joe loves all his tenants and he loves life.”

George’s Street Arcade, which opened as South City Market in 1881, was Ireland’s first purpose-built shopping centre. It was forced to close for two years after the building was destroyed by a fire in 1892. It was acquired by the Layden Family Group in late 1992.

The market is famous for its independent boutique shops and stalls, offering a mix of vintage clothing, jewellery, books and collectables, in addition to several food outlets.