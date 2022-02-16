High-rise apartment plan for Deerhunter pub site in Glenageary labelled ‘Dracula Towers’ by locals

Local residents protesting against the apartments in Glenageary. Pic: Stop the Highrise Campaign

Residents have described plans for almost 150 high-rise apartments on the site of a former southside pub as “Dracula towers”.

The build to rent complex is proposed for lands at the junction of Sallynoggin Road Lower and Glenageary Avenue, the location of the old Deerhunter pub.

The application to An Bord Pleanála, submitted by Red Rock Glenageary Ltd as a Strategic Housing Development (SHD), seeks permission for 147 units over four blocks, ranging in height from four to nine storeys. It will comprise 51 one-bed, 67 two-bed, 20 three-bed and nine studio apartments.

There is considerable local opposition to the development, known as Glenageary Gates, over fears the apartments could overlook nearby properties, block out sunlight and result in increased traffic congestion.

A petition calling for the plan to be withdrawn or rejected has received almost 1,200 signatures.

At a pre-application meeting with An Bord Pleanála last year, representatives for the applicants suggested any overlooking will “be controlled” and overshadowing would be cast “onto the large roundabout areas”.

It was also claimed “the taller elements” of the development “will not cast shadows”.

Local resident Nicola Coleman described the comments as “bizarre” and said they seemed “to ignore the basic laws of physics”.

“This high-density, oversized development will see four high-rise towering blocks surrounded on all sides by modest-sized family homes, suburban semi-detached housing estates and old terraces of single storey artisan cottages,” she said.

Ms Coleman said while there is a tendency to blame An Bord Pleanála for going against county development plans, she believes the problem lies with Specific Planning Policy Requirements (SPPRs).

“These ministerial edicts set down a tick box of minimum standards the planning board must give regard to,” she said.

Residents have called on the developer to “immediately withdraw” the application for the site, which is zoned ‘Neighbourhood Centre’.

“We need all stakeholders, including Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, to enter into meaningful engagement with the local community,” Ms Coleman said.

“Residents of the area are determined to ensure that these Dracula towers never see the light of day.”

Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind) said the proposed development would not address the housing crisis.

“The central and flawed argument used to support such planning applications is, as usual, increase supply and affordability will follow,” he said.

“However, specific build to rent accommodation works outside of this basic economic principle and this needs to be acknowledged.”

An Bord Pleanála is expected to make a decision on the application in late April.