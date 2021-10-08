Fresh vote over controversial one-way system in Deansgrange ‘could put entire cycle route at risk’

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown councillors will be forced to vote on a controversial motion next week that could determine the future of three major cycle and walking routes.

Last month, the council delayed work on the Active School Travel initiative after legal action was threatened over plans for a one-way traffic system and new cycle lane on Deansgrange Road.

The works had been expected to start at the end of September but were deferred by the council until January next year to allow for further engagement with local residents and businesses.

However, a special motion, known as a Section 140, has now been put down for Monday’s meeting of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, calling for the immediate recommencement of work on the programme.

Those campaigning against the one-way system believe the vote will dash any remaining hope of resolving the matter and could even put the entire Active School Travel project at risk.

A spokesperson for Deansgrange Village Business Group said: “Instead of voting for or against further engagement on the Deansgrange route, councillors will be voting for or against the future of the entire scheme.

“We feel that by postponing the Active School Travel scheme in response to our concerns about the Deansgrange stretch, the council has unfairly shifted the narrative in a ‘pro-cycling versus anti-cycling’ direction. But this is not an all-or-nothing situation.

“We are in favour of the Active School Travel scheme. We just want to be able to work with the council to map out a better route for Deansgrange, which accounts for just 900 metres of the whole 25km project.

“We are now suddenly in a situation where, because of Monday’s vote, any prospect of having our voices heard on the Deansgrange issue is at very real risk.”

Those objecting to the one-way system argue it will result in the re-routing of bus services, push traffic onto residential roads and negatively impact businesses in the area.

Councillor Séafra Ó Faoláin (GP), who jointly submitted the motion with Cllr Shay Brennan (FF), claimed “a handful of councillors” had twice delayed a proposed six-month trial of the one-way system.

“We are putting down this Section 140 motion so that children can get to school safely this academic year,” he told Independent.ie.

“Further delay is unacceptable when lives are at risk, either directly through road safety, or indirectly through air pollution and climate change effects.

“A trial is the only way we can resolve potential issues, while making it safe for children in 65 schools to walk and cycle.”

Meanwhile, a director of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has claimed that a member of the Active School Travel team received threats in relation to the project.

In a Twitter post, Robert Burns said: “A member of my project team recently received threats against them and their family for work related to active travel.” He added that the “sickening act” had been reported to gardaí.

There was widespread condemnation of the alleged incident. The garda press office said it would need further details of the alleged threats to confirm if an investigation was under way.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has been contacted for comment.