Fresh plans submitted for 428 high-rise apartments in Sandyford

The vacant site in the Sandyford Industrial Estate where permission is being sought to build 428 apartments

Fresh plans have been submitted for a new high-rise apartment complex in Sandyford, south Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála is to consider an application for 428 build-to-rent apartments at the former Avid Technology International site on Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate.

The plan was recently submitted under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process, meaning a final decision will be made directly by the planning board. A previous planning permission granted for student accommodation on the vacant site will be superseded by this latest application.

The development will range in height from six to 17 storeys over basement level, comprising 41 studio, 285 one-bed, 94 two-bed and eight three-bed units. The majority of apartments will have access to a balcony or lawn/terrace, while 15 units will share a private roof terrace.

There will be 2,600 square metres set aside for communal amenities, including a childcare facility, games room and co-working space. There are also plans for an on-site cinema, café, gym and yoga studio.

Councillor Oisín O’Connor (GP) said he was broadly in favour of a high-rise development at this location. He pointed out that residents would be within walking distance of thousands of jobs and just two-minutes from the Luas.

“If high-rise developments are to built outside the city, then business parks are probably the most suitable locations for them,” he said.

However, Cllr O’Connor has concerns about the high percentage of one-bedroom units proposed, which far exceeds the level permitted under the County Development Plan. He also wants to see parking facilities for bicycles take priority over spaces for cars.

He added that a number of planning permissions have previously been granted for this site, which is considered a local eyesore, but did not proceed.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown’s planning department are due to brief councillors from the Dundrum Local Area Committee on the Sandyford SHD application on May 24.