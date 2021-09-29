Extra trees and seating to be retained as traffic-free trial ends in Dún Laoghaire

George's Street in Dún Laoghaire has been traffic-free on a trial basis since July. Pic: Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

A section of Dún Laoghaire town centre will reopen to traffic later this week as a pedestrianisation pilot project comes to an end.

The process of unwinding the trial measures on George’s Street has already commenced, with the area reverting to its original traffic layout from Friday, October 1.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council made the temporary changes in July as part of its Summer Streets initiative, which was aimed at facilitating outdoor dining and socialising.

However, many of the improvements put in place elsewhere in the town are to remain, according to the council.

The additional trees and public seating installed at St Michael’s Square will be retained, as will public realm enhancements at Myrtle Square, where a permanent scheme is planned.

As the trial comes to an end, planters, seating and bike parking provided as part of the pedestrianisation project will be removed and used in public realm and mobility projects elsewhere in the county.

Traffic signage and lining will also be reinstalled on George’s Street Lower, Convent Road and Sussex Street. In addition, parking and loading bays will return to their pre-July 5 status and bus services will resume on the street from Friday.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council revealed that licencing arrangements for some outdoor trading and dining establishments will need to be reviewed as traffic returns to the street.

The council said extensive monitoring of the scheme, which included stakeholder engagement and surveys, had been carried out to gauge feedback and would continue after the trial ended.

An evaluation report is to be competed to help inform future decisions on mobility and public realm measures in Dún Laoghaire. A council spokesperson told Independent.ie that data relating to footfall, air quality, noise and traffic would be analysed.

Despite claims on social media that the pedestrianisation trial had led to increased traffic congestion in other parts of the town, the council said it had not received any such complaints.

Councillor Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, believed that the scheme had been broadly welcomed by the public and said she was looking forward to hearing the feedback from businesses.

“There’s a perception that only cafes, restaurants and takeaways benefit from pedestrianised streets, but I couldn’t imagine wanting to shop on Grafton Street if traffic was reintroduced,” she said. “I’d like to thank everyone for entering into the spirit of the trial with an open mind.”