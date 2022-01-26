Extra parks and walks in Dublin 8 included in Civic Dollars community rewards scheme

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland and Leslie Moore of the City Parks Service launching Civic Dollars in November. The community currency app, which rewards time in our city parks, has now been expanded in Dublin 8

Earning ‘money’ in Dublin 8 is now a walk in the park thanks the expansion of an innovative pilot project that rewards people for exercising outdoors.

Civic Dollars, developed by Derry-based Moai Digital Ltd, is an app-based community currency that encourages users to visit designated parks in exchange for small rewards from participating businesses.

Following its successful launch in Belfast, the pilot project was introduced across five Dublin parks last November after research by the city council’s Smart D8 team found that only 40pc of locals took regular exercise.

The scheme initially included St Audoen’s Park, St Patrick’s Park, Weaver Park, Oscar Square and Grattan Crescent Park, with the later addition of Turvey Park in Inchicore.

However, ‘earn zones’ have now been expanded to the National War Memorial Gardens and Liffey riverside walk in Islandbridge, St James’s Walk linear park in Rialto and the walkways along the Grand Canal, between Dolphin’s Barn and Blackhorse.

Through the app, users can check-in at any of the listed parks and earn one virtual dollar for every half hour they spend there, up to a daily limit of five dollars.

Once accumulated, the dollars can be exchanged for things like coffee and cakes or donated to participating community organisations to allow them avail of selected local services.

Since the pilot launched in November, almost 900 people have subscribed to the app, with 372 Civic Dollars donated to community groups.

With the addition of the new zones, the prospect of brighter evenings and recent lifting of restrictions, the app is expected to see a sharp rise in users in the coming months.

The Dublin 8 pilot project is due to run until the end of April.