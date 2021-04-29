Elderly man found dead from serious injuries in Dublin inner-city flat

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after the body of a pensioner was discovered in a Dublin flat.

The man, aged in his 70s, was discovered with serious injuries at the property off Cork Street in the south-inner city this morning.

Emergency services were alerted and attended an apartment at Robinson’s Court but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, believed to be a foreign national living in Ireland for some time, was discovered with significant injuries and gardaí believe he died violently.

Sources said he suffered multiple injuries consistent with being repeatedly struck with a weapon.

Expand Close Garda preserve the scene at Robinson's Court,Cork Street this afternoon…Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Garda preserve the scene at Robinson's Court,Cork Street this afternoon…Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

The apartment where the discovery was made has been sealed-off for gardaí to carry out examinations of the scene.

A murder inquiry has been launched by detectives at Kevin Street garda station who are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The Office of the State Pathologist has also been notified and the body remains at the scene.

A Garda spokesman said they are continuing to investigate the “unexplained circumstances” surrounding the incident.

The scene of the killing is a small social housing development in Dublin's Liberties with elderly residents.

Neighbours have paid tribute to the victim and expressed their shock at the news of his killing.

A group of local women standing at a bus stop across the road said the deceased was a nice, pleasant man.

“He was always there up at the deli getting his rolls,” one said.

“He was a lovely. He was always saying hiya. And you’d have a nice little conversation with him, when ya seen him.”

“I last seen him Friday,” another added. “I just knew him to say hi. He’d never pass you by.

“I’m not too sure if he lived with anyone else.

"He kept himself to himself but I always seen him coming in and out. He was always on his own, I never seen him with anyone else. He wouldn’t have got into trouble with anybody,” she added.

Expand Close 29/04/21 - Members of the Garda technical forensic bureau work at the scene following the discovery of a man's body in a flat at Robinson’s Court, off Cork Street in south inner city Dublin on Thursday. Photo: Damien Storan. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 29/04/21 - Members of the Garda technical forensic bureau work at the scene following the discovery of a man's body in a flat at Robinson’s Court, off Cork Street in south inner city Dublin on Thursday. Photo: Damien Storan.

Another man who said he lived nearby, John Kelly (66), said he knew the victim to see.

“I didn't know his name but I knew him from being in the pub, having a drink. He kept to himself. He'd walk in and out and mind his own business.

“He was living on his own, as far as I know,” John added. “He was living here for a while, he was only a small man.

“He’d always say good morning."

Mr Kelly added: “I heard about it on the news. I heard something about Cork Street. I heard a man had been killed so I walked down to have a look and when I was told who it was I realised that I knew him. I can't believe it.”

The small social housing was the scene of another killing over four years ago.

In November 2016 Anthony Rogers (61) - who used an electric wheelchair after half of one leg was amputated - was discovered with fatal injuries at his flat in Robinson’s Court.

A postmortem revealed multiple knife injuries to Mr Rogers, with the most serious injuries to the left side of his head and neck area, where there were 11 stab wounds.

There was another stab wound to the right side of Mr Rogers' face and two stab wounds to his neck, one of which punctured his jugular vein and the other the back of his throat above his Adam's apple.