Dún Laoghaire top of the pile, but litter survey makes grim reading for much of Dublin

Dún Laoghaire was one of the few areas of Dublin to fare well in the latest IBAL litter survey. Pic: Frank McGrath

There are slim pickings for Dublin in the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey, with only Dún Laoghaire having cause for celebration.

In contrast to Naas, which was crowned Ireland’s cleanest town for 2021, Dublin’s north inner city found itself at the foot of the table and was branded a ‘litter blackspot’.

There was further bad news for Dublin city centre after it fell into the ‘heavily littered’ category, while Ballymun and Tallaght also slipped back.

However, Dún Laoghaire fared well in the survey, which is carried out by An Taisce on behalf of IBAL, taking sixth place in the ‘cleaner than European norms’ category. Of the 10 areas in the town surveyed, seven achieved top marks.

There were no seriously littered areas identified and some of the new public spaces in the town came in for particular praise in the report.

Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, said the result was a testament to the hard work and dedication of the council’s cleansing teams, local businesses and Tidy Towns groups.

“There is a lot to be proud of here and it’s thanks to the combined efforts of many that the town has achieved this result,” she said.

The findings of the 2021 survey, conducted in 40 towns and cities around the country, were described as “grim reading” by Conor Horgan of IBAL.

“Frankly, there are few positives to draw from this survey when it comes to our main cities,” he said. “Covid is certainly a factor, but it alone cannot explain a negative underlying trend of recent years in the cleanliness of our urban areas.”

The report showed an increase in the presence of masks, gloves and takeaway coffee cups since the pandemic began.

“It would appear this litter is accumulating as the pandemic continues, as there remains an understandable reticence to pick up other people’s PPE,” Mr Horgan said.

“The disposable blue face mask has become a ubiquitous part of the landscape up and down the country. People have not moved to reusable masks.”

Alcohol-related litter remained at previous levels, despite hospitality reopening and the survey being conducted in winter.