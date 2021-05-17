Dublin woman hopes stem cell MS treatment ‘gives back normal life with my family’

A Dublin woman living with multiple sclerosis is hoping to halt the progression of her condition with a stem cell transplant in Russia.

Maggie McGowan (55), from Templeogue, was first diagnosed with the debilitating neurological condition 25 years ago. For many years she was well enough to live a normal life and nobody, apart from her immediate family, was even aware of her health issues.

However, two years ago Maggie lost her balance and tripped, breaking several bones in her foot, and now walks with the aid of a crutch.

“Unfortunately, I have entered into the progressive stages of the disease,” she revealed. “Walking has become a major issue and I suffer from constant fatigue.”

Maggie is married to musician Stephen McGowan and the couple have two teenage daughters – Hannah (14) and Rebecca (16).

“I had hoped my condition would not deteriorate, but I now find that the symptoms of the disease are stopping me from making the most of our time together as a family,” she told Independent.ie.

While she is on medication that helps with her symptoms, there is very little treatment available in Ireland for people with secondary, progressive MS. That’s why Maggie started to research a revolutionary – and controversial – stem cell transplant treatment available in Russia.



Maggie has since been accepted as a suitable candidate at the National Pirogov Medical and Surgical Centre in Moscow and is due to travel over for the treatment in September.



“This procedure aims to re-set the faulty immune system,” she explained. “Stem cells are taken from your bone marrow or blood before your immune system is wiped out with chemotherapy. The stem cells are then reintroduced, where they grow a new immune system that no longer attacks the nervous system.”

Maggie said that while neurologists here are cautious about this treatment, she has spoken to five people who successfully underwent the procedure.

“The main objective is to halt the progression of MS, which it does in 80pc of cases, but some people found that their existing symptoms improved or disappeared completely after the treatment – it basically reboots your system,” she said.

Maggie’s friends and family are now trying to raise €40,000 towards the estimated total €60,000 bill for the procedure and travel costs through a ‘Maggie Goes to Moscow’ GoFundMe page. So far, €24,000 has been donated, with husband Stephen’s musical friends even performing an online charity gig.

Following the procedure, Maggie will need 30 days in Moscow to allow for recovery time and tests to be carried out. Even when she arrives home, she will have to isolate for a further three months.

“I will basically have the immunity of a newborn baby after the treatment as all earlier vaccinations will have been wiped,” she said. However, Maggie is feeling positive about her decision to travel to Moscow for the procedure.

“I hope this treatment will halt the progression of the disease and allow me to enjoy a healthy and independent life with my family,” she added.

To donate to the ‘Maggie Goes to Moscow’ appeal visit https://gofund.me/59aadf79