Dublin cyclist and his pet dog off the road after being targeted by bike thieves two days in a row

Loxi and Zai on the black and white Pinarello racing bike which was stolen on Stephen’s Street. Pic: Dublin Cycling Campaign

A Dubliner famous for cycling around the city with his dog perched on his back has been forced off the road after falling victim to bike thieves two days in a row.

Loxi Land and his West Highland Terrier, Zai, are a familiar sight on Dublin’s streets and have appeared in countless selfies shared on social media.

But the adorable duo now find themselves without wheels after being targeted by bike thieves.

Loxi’s treasured black and white Pinarello racing bike was stolen on Stephen’s Street in the south city while he was just a short distance away.

He was grateful to be able to borrow an electric bike to get him and Zai mobile again.

However, the very next day, when he returned to the area to check if local businesses had any CCTV of the robbery, the thieves struck again. The second bike was completely destroyed during the failed attempt to steal it.

The thieves were reported to have left “a trail of destruction” behind as they tried to steal other bikes at the same location.

Loxi has been left “gutted” after both incidents, especially as the borrowed bike is of considerable sentimental value to its owner, who had travelled around the world on it.

The Dublin Cycling Campaign recently featured Loxi as a guest speaker at an online event and said it was “appalled” by the incident.

“The broader point, of course, is that there really does appear to be a chronic bike theft problem on that street and adjacent streets too,” they said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, Zai and Loxi won’t be bringing smiles to people’s faces on the streets of Dublin for the foreseeable future.

“He needs to sort himself out with two bikes, one of which is safe and comfortable for bringing Zai and himself about.”

Loxi recently revealed that cycling had become an essential part of his dog’s life.

“No matter how many times I walk him in the park, he becomes obnoxious if he doesn’t get his daily bike ride,” he said.

“He loves being up on my shoulders and being a seven-foot-tall Westie.”

Bicycle thefts have become a growing problem since the boom in cycling at the start of the pandemic.

According to figures released by gardai earlier this year, almost 7,000 bicycles were stolen across the country from January 2020 to May this year.

Of these, over 70pc of all bikes stolen were in the capital. This meant Dublin had more than 13 times the number of bike thefts of any other county.

Gardai also warned owners to take note of their bike’s serial number, lock it securely to an immoveable object or in a well-lit area, and try and store it indoors when not in use.