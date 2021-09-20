Dad drinking since lunchtime on day of child’s christening knocked man out on dancefloor

Darren King, from Ballyfermot, got into a row while celebrating his child's christening

A DAD was out celebrating his child’s christening at a Dublin pub when he punched a man who then fell and cut his head on the bar.

Darren King (34) had “words” with the victim, wrongly thought the man was going to hit him and “got his retaliation in first”.

The man ended up unconscious on the bar floor after hitting his head.

Judge Gerard Jones said what happened to the victim was “horrific” and adjourned King’s case at Blanchardstown District Court for King to pay €2,000 in compensation.

The father-of-five, from Colepark Road, Ballyfermot, admitted assaulting the man, causing him harm.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the assault took place at Penny Hill Pub, Ballyowen Lane, Lucan, on July 7, 2019.

The victim had been socialising in the pub at 1.55am and was on a corner of the dancefloor when he was approached by King.

The accused hit him “one punch to the face” and he fell back to the ground, grazing his head on the side of the bar.

He suffered a large cut to the top of his head and lay unconscious for a few seconds.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Blanchardstown Hospital, where he received seven stitches to his head and was treated for concussion.

The man also had a bruised lip. He had fully recovered, Sgt Callaghan said.

King had previous convictions and was serving a sentence when he appeared in court.

The defence told the court one of King’s children was christened on the day and the accused had been drinking since lunchtime.

“Words were said between” him and the victim, King misread a situation and got into a row. The accused thought the victim was going to hit him and got his retaliation in first,” the defence said.

“It’s horrific what happened in this case, but luckily the injured party made a full recovery,” Judge Jones said.