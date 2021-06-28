Cyclists warned over thieves using angle grinders to cut locks off bikes

Tips from gardai on keeping your bike safe as part of the 'Lock it or lose it' campaign

Cyclists have been warned about a spate of recent thefts on the city's southside. Pic: Damien Eagers

Gardaí have warned cyclists that “brazen” thieves are using angle grinders in broad daylight to steal bikes at busy locations on the city’s southside.

At the launch of the ‘Lock It or Lose It’ awareness campaign by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and An Garda Síochána, it was also revealed there has been a rise in bike thefts in the county since increased numbers of people starting cycling during lockdown.

In a statement, the council said: “With increasing numbers on roads in the county during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially along the Coastal Mobility Route, there has also been an increase in the number of bike thefts.

“This crime is usually motivated by opportunity, with those responsible taking advantage of poor or non-existent security measures in place when leaving bikes unattended or poorly locked.”

Councillor Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, said having a bike stolen can be “devastating” for people who may have spent “hundreds, if not thousands” on it.

“With more people cycling into the county, it presents more opportunities for thieves as they look to target people who have only recently started cycling during the pandemic and may not know the best ways to secure their bike,” she said.

Chair of the Council Forum, councillor Carrie Smyth (Lab), added that cycling had become a popular form of transport in the county and bike sales were at an all-time high.

“Unfortunately, there have been several instances of bikes being stolen, ranging from small children’s bikes to expensive sports bikes,” she said.

“Purchasing two good locks when buying a bike and parking at a secure cycle stand can play a part in reducing bike theft.”

As part of the campaign, gardaí are advising cyclists to spend between 10pc to 20pc of the value of their bikes on two locks. Garda records show that over 5,200 bikes were stolen nationally in 2020.

The average cost of a bike stolen is around €510, according to gardaí, with the most common time for thefts between the hours of 8am and 5pm. Friday is statistically the most common day for having your bike stolen.

Chief Superintendent Matthew Nyland of DMR East Division said that despite the significant sums of money people pay for a bike, the amount spent on security pales in comparison.

“Stealing a bike is often seen as an attractive option, as to do so is normally a quick process, with modest security measures in place that are easy to overcome,” he said.

“Unfortunately, bike thieves appear to be becoming more brazen, and are no longer worried about using angle grinders in busy locations during daytime hours.”