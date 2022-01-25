Crumlin homes go green with up to 1,000 trees being given away free to local residents

Apple trees have been the most popular requested so far among residents of Crumlin and Kimmage

Up to 1,000 trees are to be given away to residents in Crumlin and Kimmage as part of a new greening initiative.

The Orchard Project is organised by Bloomin’ Crumlin, a volunteer group that works to enhance parks, green spaces and grass verges while promoting biodiversity in the community.

Fruit and native trees, including apple, pear, cherry, oak and birch, will be provided free of charge for residents to plant in their gardens.

The project, sponsored by Canada Life Reinsurance and the National Lottery, will see trees delivered to homes in late February and March, with a January 31 deadline for applications.

The group, a biodiversity division of Crumlin Community Cleanup, is working on a greening strategy that will be used as a vehicle for funding over the next five years.

It follows the success of similar initiatives in the Liberties, Stoneybatter and north east inner city.

The group has worked to identify areas where there is a scarcity of trees and shrubbery. Their projects include planting, landscaping, food growing, mural painting and awareness programmes.

Bloomin’ Crumlin volunteer Laura Casanellas said the strong demand for trees reflected a new appreciation for the environment and outdoor spaces since Covid.

“It’s also a sign of people’s growing concern about climate change,” she told Independent.ie. “Those who have applied for trees are really excited about the project and have been leaving really lovely comments.”

Following a social media campaign and leaflet drop to 8,000 homes, apple trees have been the most requested so far, according to Laura.

“We have also received more than 50 applications for quince trees, which was a pleasant surprise,” she said.

Laura added that help will be provided to any residents in need of assistance in planting trees and said advice on topics such as pruning would also be available.