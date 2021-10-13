Council bins destroyed in spate of arson attacks across southside

Each bin can cost over €5,000 to replace

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council has complained of a rise in arson attacks on bins

A local authority in Dublin has warned it won’t be in a position to replace all the litter bins being destroyed by arsonists due to the high costs involved.

With Halloween approaching, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has reported a number of arson attacks on its bins, which it says is an annual occurrence at this time of year.

The council posted photos of several burnt-out bins on its Facebook page, stating: “Around this time every year we see a rise in arson attacks on bins across the county. Unfortunately, 2021 is no different.

“We cannot replace every bin and we are calling on the wider community to remain vigilant and report such actions to An Garda Síochána.”

Dún Laoghaire TD Cormac Devlin (FF) said the cost of replacing the damaged bins can run into thousands.

“Sadly, this type of incident is not rare,” he said. “As it stands, we don’t have enough bins across Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, so when one is destroyed or vandalised, it can take months to replace it, if ever.

“Many of these bins contain advertising space that generate income for the council to spend on things like parks and playgrounds. Whoever is destroying these bins is taking money away from upgrading or creating new children’s amenities.”

Cllr Lettie McCarthy, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire Rathdown, also criticised the acts of vandalism.

“Having a bin out of commission impacts the wider community,” she said. “I appeal to parents to have a chat with their children and ask them to be more responsible. These bins are very expensive to replace.”

A number of people took to social media to condemn the “wilful, wanton destruction” of the bins.

“It's so unbelievably depressing that in 2021, people are still randomly destroying local public amenities for their mindless entertainment,” one commented.

According to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, the locations of recent arson attacks on the smart bins have been “sporadic”.

A spokesperson said: “The BB5 compacting bin costs €5,200, excluding VAT, to supply, with delivery, installation, telemetry and maintenance as additional costs on top of this figure.”