Council agrees to swap Stillorgan site with developer for a new sports hall

Councillors agreed to hand over part of the site of the former Blake's restaurant in Stillorgan

Councillors in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown have voted to dispose of council-owned land in Stillorgan on condition the developer builds a sports hall on the site.

The land, on part of the former Blake’s restaurant site, was the subject of a previous disposal proposal in 2018. However, the deal did not go through, leading to a new round of negotiations between the local authority and Cairn Homes Properties Ltd.

Under the latest agreement, the developer will pay the council €2.2m on the transfer of title for the land. This will then be refunded on the completion of a community sports hall, which will be the subject of a 999-year lease to the council.

The developer will be liable for any additional costs that arise during the construction of the sports facility, a report to councillors revealed.

At last night’s monthly meeting, councillors voted 30-10 in favour of the disposal of the site. The developer is also seeking for a historic right-of-way to be extinguished, which will be decided on at a future date.

Councillor Hugh Lewis (Ind), who voted against the disposal, claimed the executive had acknowledged the Stillorgan site had the potential to deliver up to 25 council-built social and affordable homes.

“It is extremely disappointing that instead of planning to construct social and affordable homes, councillors have chosen to pursue a deal with a private developer to facilitate a sports hall,” he said.

“These are the decisions that have led us to the housing mess we’re in. It is evident the political will is not there to deal with the housing crisis.”

Councillor Denis O’Callaghan (Lab) said he had reservations about the deal, which he felt was an “exceptionally good one” for the developer.

“There is also a missed opportunity here to provide a swimming pool for Stillorgan,” he said.

Councillor Carrie Smyth (Lab) did not believe the deal was good value for money and said the council was “only getting a little sports hall at the end of it”.

Councillor Melisa Halpin (PBP) questioned why the council was disposing of public land in the middle of a housing crisis.

“This site is zoned for housing and we need every inch of land available to deal with the housing situation,” she said. “By disposing of this site, we are increasing the value of the land for developers.”

However, Councillor Barry Saul (FG) said the deal, while not perfect, would be good for the Stillorgan area, which is “deficient” in community facilities.

He said the swimming pool in Glenalbyn remained closed and the area had also lost the popular Leisureplex complex.

“A multi-purpose hall for Stillorgan, which the council will get the keys to, is something I can comfortably live with,” he said.

Council director Robert Burns told the meeting that the viability of providing local authority-built housing had been looked at. However, this was “not a very strong option” as the site is landlocked and there would be access issues.

He added there was currently no planning proposal or permission granted in relation to the site.