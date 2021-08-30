‘Complete carnage’ left behind after weekend rave at the Hellfire Club

Volunteers helped to clean up the site before the rubbish was removed by Coillte. Pic: Save The Hellfire group

Empty 'hippy crack' cannisters left behind at the Hellfire Club on Saturday morning. Pic: Save The Hellfire group

Rubbish left behind at the Hellfire Club on Saturday morning. Pic: Save The Hellfire group

These shocking images show the trail of destruction left behind after a late-night rave at the Hellfire Club in the Dublin Mountains.

Bottles, cans, cardboard boxes and gas canisters were left strewn around the summit of Mountpelier Hill, a popular destination with tourists and families.

While there have been problems with all-night drinking and drug-taking at the landmark ruins in recent months, the scene that greeted visitors on Saturday morning was described as “complete carnage”.

Walker Deirdre Bermingham, from Tallaght, said she was “ashamed” when she saw the extent of the damage.

“It was very embarrassing to see all this rubbish dumped at such a beautiful spot,” she said. “I had to warn parents there were discarded gas canisters all over the place in case their children picked them up.

“This is absolutely disgusting behaviour and leaves tourists with a very bad impression of Dublin. I come up here regularly but have never seen such a trail of destruction before.”

Deirdre believes that the presence of empty canisters for nitrous oxide, commonly known as ‘hippy crack’, suggested that a rave had been organised the previous night.

Health experts have strongly warned against recreational use of the gas as it can cause serious health issues and even prove fatal.

Councillor Deirdre O’Donovan (FF) described the aftermath of the rave as “unreal” and said she would be raising the issue at the next Joint Policing Committee meeting.

“It is common for walkers to encounter individuals attending these parties as they come down the hill the next morning,” she said. “Where is the personal responsibility in all of this? The behaviour we witnessed over the weekend was simply on another level and is completely unacceptable.

“This type of activity in such a remote location raises so many issues, from the nuisance caused to nearby residents to potential difficulties for emergency services accessing the area.

“You also have to wonder how people are getting to and from these events in such an isolated area, where drink and drugs are being consumed – I don’t imagine there were too many designated drivers involved.”

In a statement to Independent.ie, the Save the Hellfire group said it was “appalled” at the level of rubbish left behind.

“We were absolutely shocked at the scene on Montpelier Hill after Friday night’s rave,” a spokesperson said. “We believe this was an organised event with an entry fee, and organisers made no attempt to clean up.

“Thanks to the kindness of strangers and the Hellfire Massy Residents’ Association, the site was cleared and Coillte removed the rubbish. This type of behaviour is becoming all too common and something has to be done to stop it.”

A spokesperson for Coillte said: “Since the onset of Covid-19 there has been a large increase in the number of visits to our forests. However, in some areas there has also been an increase in littering and illegal dumping.

“Coillte has installed CCTV cameras and signage in a number of hotspots and works closely with gardai and local authorities to deal with issues of this nature.

“We were made aware of littering in the Dublin Mountains over the weekend and local Coillte staff collected large amounts of litter on Saturday. We ask the pubic to be vigilant and report any suspected cases of illegal dumping to the authorities.”

A garda spokesperson said they had no record of any reported incidents in the Hellfire Club over the weekend, however “anyone with information about illegal raves or events is asked to contact local gardaí”.

The notorious Hellfire Club, which has historically been associated with legendary stories of the occult, was originally built as a hunting lodge and dates back as far as 1725.

Plans to develop a visitor centre on the site in recent years have met with considerable local opposition.